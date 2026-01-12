Fourth Coos County Snowmobile Crash of the Week Leads to Injuries

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

January 12, 2026

Clarksville, NH – On Sunday, January 11, 2026, rescue personnel responded to Corridor Trail 5 in Clarksville for a report of a male who had sustained injuries in a snowmobile crash.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., dispatch centers received a 911 call for an injured male who was involved in a snowmobile crash. The operator and his riding group were located in a remote location on Corridor Trail 5, in Clarksville. Northern Border Dispatch notified members of 45th Parallel EMS and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department, while New Hampshire State Police Troop F Dispatch notified New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

The male operator involved was identified as Robert Pullano, 58, of Franklin, MA. Witness statements and scene evaluation indicated Pullano was travelling south on Corridor Trail 5 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. Pullano went into the ditch adjacent to the trail and was ejected from his snowmobile. Pullano’s riding companions immediately rendered aid and called for assistance. Pullano was evaluated on scene by 45th Parallel EMS staff and was then placed in a rescue sled. With the use of the Pittsburg Fire Department rescue snowmobile, Pullano was taken from the scene of the crash to an awaiting 45th Parallel Ambulance. Pullano was later transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further treatment of his injuries.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation, however Conservation Officers are considering excessive speed for the trail conditions to have been a primary factor in this crash.