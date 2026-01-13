Slunch Factory Redefines Global Plant-Based Dining with Specialized Vegan Meat and Dairy Tech

South Korean vegan pioneer Slunch Factory introduces proprietary plant-based technology, offering over 220 high-protein meat and dairy alternatives.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slunch Factory , a South Korean pioneer in the vegan food industry since 2011, is set to disrupt the global plant-based market with its proprietary vegan manufacturing technology. By developing plant-based alternatives that match the protein content and texture of traditional dairy and meat, Slunch Factory is catering to the rapidly growing international demand for sustainable, high-performance wellness foods.The core of Slunch Factory's innovation lies in its proprietary Vegan Technology , which utilizes domestic Korean ingredients like soft tofu and soy milk to create high-protein substitutes. Unlike many mass-produced vegan products that have struggled to remain in the market, Slunch Factory offers a stable lineup of over 220 items, including vegan pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, which maintain nutritional profiles nearly identical to their animal-based counterparts."Our mission is to move beyond simple meat substitutes to build a comprehensive vegan lifestyle brand," says the representative of Slunch Factory. "With our proven 78% repurchase rate in Korea, we are now expanding our 'K-Vegan' ecosystem to 4 new countries, including the U.S. and France, to prove that healthy plant-based eating can be delicious and accessible everywhere."Slunch Factory has already achieved significant global momentum, securing a launch on Kurly US and expanding its reach to Uzbekistan and Chile. The company operates its own automated production facility, which holds critical global certifications including ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, and FDA registration, ensuring the highest safety standards for international distribution.Slunch Factory has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, Slunch Factory specializes in premium vegan HMR (Home Meal Replacement) and dining solutions. With a team of experts boasting over 13 years of experience in vegan food manufacturing, the company aims to reach $8.2 million in annual sales by 2025.

