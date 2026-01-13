Sunsu Corporation Redefines K-Snack Industry with Healthy Konjac Jjonduegi

South Korean food innovator Sunsu Corporation introduces Konjac Jjonduegi, a low-calorie, fiber-rich wellness snack made with 100% natural ingredients.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunsu Corporation , a South Korean food innovator, is set to revolutionize the global healthy snack market with its flagship product, Konjac Jjonduegi . By reinterpreting "Jjonduegi"—a beloved nostalgic Korean snack—into a modern, nutrient-dense wellness product, Sunsu is catering to the rising international demand for low-calorie, guilt-free treats.The core of Sunsu Corporation's innovation lies in its 100% natural raw material formulation. Unlike traditional processed snacks, Konjac Jjonduegi is made with premium domestic brown rice and barley, enriched with dietary fiber-rich konjac to provide lasting satiety while remaining low in calories. The product is strictly free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, ensuring a clean-label profile that aligns with global health trends."Our mission is to share the healthy value of traditional Korean snacks with the world by focusing on honesty and pure ingredients," says Dong-hoon Yang, CEO of Sunsu Corporation. "Following our successful export of $10,000 to H-Mart in the U.S., we are now aggressively expanding our 'Healthy K-Dessert' ecosystem into North America and Africa to make Jjonduegi a global staple."Sunsu has already established a powerful digital presence, recording over 14.1 billion KRW ($10.5 million) in cumulative sales since 2020 and maintaining a near-perfect consumer rating of 4.82/5. The company recently completed U.S. FDA facility registration and is currently in secondary export negotiations with partners in South Africa and Southeast Asia.Sunsu Corporation has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets.Based in Cheonan, South Korea, Sunsu Corporation specializes in premium grain-based snacks and wellness teas. Led by a team of experts in product planning and quality control, the company aims to lead the "K-Healthy Snack" movement by combining traditional heritage with advanced food technology.

