Court Hearing on Attorney General Jackley’s Injunction On Abortion Deceptive Advertising Moved to Friday, Jan. 16, in Pierre

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Next week’s court hearing on South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s motion to stop Mayday Health from deceptively advertising the sale of abortion pills and abortion services in South Dakota has been rescheduled.

The hearing had originally been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 12. It has been moved to 9 a.m., CST Friday, Jan. 16. The hearing will be held at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre.

