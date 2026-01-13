Softromaine Disrupts Luxury Footwear with Bleu Pour Toujours Circular Fashion

South Korean eco-fashion innovator Softromaine introduces ultra-lightweight, 3D-knitted footwear made from 100% recycled marine plastics.

Our vision, 'Bleu Pour Toujours', reflects our commitment to designing products that last longer and protect our oceans.” — June Kim, CEO and Founder of Softromaine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softromaine , a premier South Korean eco-fashion innovator, is set to redefine the global luxury footwear market with its flagship "Soft Flat" line. By integrating a circular economy model that transforms discarded marine plastics into high-performance knitted footwear, Softromaine is proving that high-end aesthetics and environmental stewardship can coexist seamlessly.The core of Softromaine’s innovation lies in its proprietary 3D knitting technology and sustainable supply chain. While 24 billion pairs of shoes are discarded annually with a recycling rate of less than 5%, Softromaine utilizes 100% recycled plastic yarn and natural rubber to create ultra-lightweight (220g) shoes that offer superior comfort and durability. Clinical market tests and successful placements in global fashion hubs like Paris, New York, and Hong Kong underscore the brand's world-class quality and design appeal."Our vision, 'Bleu Pour Toujours' (Blue Forever), reflects our commitment to designing products that last longer and protect our oceans," says June Kim, CEO and Founder of Softromaine. "Starting with our entry into Dover Street Market in New York and LA, we are building a global luxury brand that provides conscious consumers with a sophisticated, sustainable alternative to mass-produced footwear."Softromaine has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, Softromaine is a leader in high-end sustainable fashion . Founded by designers with over 20 years of experience in global luxury brands, the company aims to reach $7.5 million in annual sales by 2026 through strategic partnerships with premium international boutiques and D2C online platforms.

