GLEAF Revolutionizes K-Lifestyle Market with Premium Upcycled Gold Leaf Decor

SEROWOON Corporation introduces GLEAF, a sustainable luxury decor brand reinterpreting traditional Korean gold leaf techniques for global homes.

Our mission is to bring the timeless elegance of Korean gold leaf into the homes of global consumers.” — Seong-pil Baek, CEO of SEROWOON Corporation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEROWOON Corporation, a South Korean heritage design company, is set to captivate the global home decor market with its premium upcycling brand, GLEAF . By reinterpreting the traditional Korean "Gold Leaf" (Geumbak) technique into modern lifestyle items, GLEAF is bridging the gap between centuries-old craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetic sensibilities.The core of GLEAF’s innovation lies in its science-backed reinterpretation of "Gilsang"—auspicious traditional patterns believed to bring good fortune. Unlike mass-produced souvenirs, GLEAF products, such as its signature Gold Leaf Sachet and Gat-inspired LED Mood Lights, utilize proprietary eco-friendly adhesives developed from fish air bladders (Min-eo Bu-re). This ensures both high-quality durability and environmental sustainability. Clinical market tests in the U.S. have shown overwhelming interest, with 82 percent of respondents praising the products' luxurious feel and 74 percent appreciating the blend of tradition and modernity."Our mission is to bring the timeless elegance of Korean gold leaf into the homes of global consumers," says Seong-pil Baek, CEO of SEROWOON Corporation. "Starting with our successful MVP tests in the U.S., we are expanding GLEAF into a global K-Lifestyle brand that doesn't just sell decor, but shares the meaningful stories and blessings of Korean heritage."SEROWOON Corporation has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in South Korea, SEROWOON Corporation specializes in premium home decor and lifestyle accessories. The company is currently scaling up production through partnerships with master craftsmen and expanding its digital presence on platforms like Amazon to meet the rising global demand for authentic K-Culture products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.