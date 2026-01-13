HIRC and Resilinc Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Healthcare Supply Chain Resilience

AI-driven, real-time supply chain resilience

HIRC and Resilinc partner to turn standards into AI-driven, real-time supply-chain resilience—sensing upstream risk early to protect patient care.

Resilinc’s roadmap to self-healing supply chains, flexibility and alignment with HIRC’s mission allow us to translate shared standards into meaningful, real-world value for our members.” — Jesse Schafer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare supply chains were not designed for today’s disruption environment, yet they are now expected to absorb shocks that emerge faster, further upstream, and with direct consequences for patient care. From persistent drug shortages and fragile upstream dependencies to climate-driven and geopolitical disruptions, risks increasingly emerge across complex, interconnected networks with little warning.To address this reality, the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative ( HIRC ) today announced a strategic partnership with Resilinc , a trusted provider of agentic, AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence, used by Fortune 200 companies and leading medical device, pharmaceutical, and healthcare organizations to anticipate, prioritize, and respond to disruption in real time.Through this long-term collaboration, HIRC and Resilinc are operationalizing industry standards as a living, day-to-day capability rather than a static set of guidelines. By combining HIRC’s standards-based guidance and collaborative frameworks with Resilinc’s agentic supply chain intelligence, the partnership enables organizations across the healthcare ecosystem to move from reactive risk management to proactive, real-time resilience — seeing risk earlier, prioritizing what matters most, and acting faster to protect continuity of care.While many organizations still rely on static mapping, point-in-time assessments, or basic monitoring, this partnership focuses on operationalizing resilience as a continuous, shared capability. By unifying trusted industry standards with real-time risk sensing and coordinated response workflows, HIRC and Resilinc are establishing a practical and scalable model for managing today’s dynamic healthcare supply chain risks - one that strengthens collaboration across providers, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.Resilinc’s platform harmonizes supplier, material flow, and regulatory data into a continuously updated, multi-tier supply chain map that is enriched and refined over time. Its agentic AI capabilities detect disruptions and compliance risks early, prioritize them based on business impact, and orchestrate recommended mitigation actions across internal teams and external partners. Human oversight remains central throughout the process, ensuring governance, accountability, and trust.In contrast to traditional approaches that surface alerts without context or depend on manual interpretation, the Resilinc platform dynamically connects internal supply chain data with external risk signals, such as weather events, geopolitical developments, or supplier disruptions, to generate actionable insight in real time. This enables organizations across the healthcare ecosystem to assess exposure across critical products and materials, anticipate disruptions upstream of Tier 1 relationships, and reduce time-to-recovery when incidents occur.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Resilinc, a recognized leader in the GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management,” said Jesse Schafer, Executive Director of HIRC. “Resilinc’s roadmap to self-healing supply chains, flexibility and alignment with HIRC’s mission allow us to translate shared standards into meaningful, real-world value for our members.”“In the past, supply chain mapping and monitoring relied on older, less scalable approaches—such as static snapshots and statistical matching against 3rd party data sources,” Schafer added. “Resilinc’s agentic AI combined with user-level personalization and adaptive, risk sensing model represents a transformational shift in how healthcare organizations understand and manage supply chain risk at the tier n level.”“Healthcare supply chains don’t fail all at once. They fail when small, upstream risks go unseen until it’s too late,” said Gopkiran Rao, Chief Marketing Officer of Resilinc. “This partnership with HIRC is about changing that equation. Together, we’re helping the healthcare ecosystem move beyond static maps and reactive response toward a model where risk is sensed continuously, action is prioritized intelligently, and continuity of care is protected through collaboration and action rather than guesswork.”As part of the partnership, HIRC and Resilinc will launch a joint Healthcare Supply Chain Resilience Series designed to help organizations across the ecosystem translate standards into day-to-day operational practice. The series will focus on real-world disruption scenarios, applied risk sensing, faster response, and practical approaches to strengthening resilience across healthcare supply networks. Details on upcoming sessions and participation will be announced in the coming weeks.About HIRCThe Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative (HIRC) is the preeminent consortium advancing patient-centric standards and best practices for healthcare supply-chain resiliency. HIRC’s mission is to strengthen critical supply chains so that disruptions no longer jeopardize patient care. As a non-competitive, non-exclusive, member-driven forum, HIRC elevates partnership through authentic, cross-functional collaboration.About ResilincResilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

