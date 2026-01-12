SERVICE CREDIT UNION SIGNS LEASE FOR THE RIDGE PHASE II IN ROCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE

Waterstone Properties

ROCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterstone Properties Group announced that Service Credit Union is the latest tenant to sign on at The Ridge Phase II, a landmark $400 million expansion adjacent to New Hampshire’s busiest shopping destination. The new location at The Ridge phase II is approximately 2,500 SF and features a drive-through ATM.“We are very excited to welcome Service Credit Union to the growing list of tenants joining The Ridge Phase II, which is becoming a true "Live, Work, Play" mixed use community in Rochester,” said Josh Levy, Principal of Waterstone Properties Group. “The Ridge Phase II represents the next evolution of mixed-use development in NH, creating a vibrant, walkable, and comprehensive environment.”“This new location reflects our ongoing commitment to making banking more convenient and accessible for our members,” said Meghan Leach, vice president of retail banking at Service Credit Union. “The Ridge Phase II is an exciting development for the Rochester community, and we’re proud to be part of a destination that brings together essential services, businesses, and opportunities in one vibrant location.”Earlier this month, the Rochester Planning Board gave official approval to The Ridge Phase II, an expansive 400,000 square-foot development, located at 60 Farmington Road, which will establish a state-of-the-art, open-air mixed-use environment, significantly enhancing the community's access to housing, healthcare, dining, and entertainment.Other tenants that have already committed to The Ridge Phase II are Wentworth-Douglas Hospital/Mass General Brigham, which will have a 24/7 Free-Standing Emergency Department, and Crunch Fitness.Highlights of the upcoming 400,000 SF expansive development include:🏢 93,000 SF of prime commercial space for retail and dining🏡 200+ on-site residential units🏥 24/7 Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Emergency Department on-site🏋 13,000 SF Fitness Facility🕹️ 35,000 SF Movie Theatre and Arcade Entertainment Center🌳 6,000 SF event lawn for community engagement🏃‍♂️ Direct access to trail networksAbout Service Credit UnionService Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now one of the largest credit unions in New England, with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org About Waterstone Properties GroupWaterstone Properties Group, Inc., is a privately owned and self-funded real estate development company with a diverse portfolio of properties in the United States. It specializes in the creation of retail shopping centers, mixed-use properties, residential, warehousing and logistics, corporate headquarters buildings and medical campuses. The company is also a pioneer of large-scale, immersive, entertainment and guest-focused destination locations that attract individuals and families from across the country and applying our experience to create unique and experiential healthcare environments. With a portfolio of more than 300 national and local tenants—ranging from international category leaders to local family-owned businesses—Waterstone prides itself on maintaining long standing relationships with its business partners and being an active participant in its surrounding communities. For more information visit www.waterstonepg.com

