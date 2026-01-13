Samil Redefines K-Seafood with Nakji-Long Chips: Merging Tradition with Modern Snack Innovation

South Korean heritage brand Samil introduces Nakji-Long Chips, a trendy octopus snack featuring proprietary Roasting & Rolling technology.

Our mission is to uphold the promise of three generations: providing the freshest seafood at the best value.” — Tae-jin Kim, CEO of Samil

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samil , a South Korean heritage brand with 47 years of history, is set to revolutionize the global K-Seafood market with its innovative Nakji-Long Chips (octopus snack). By transforming traditional dried seafood into a trendy, high-performance snack, Samil is catering to the rising international demand for healthy, protein-rich Korean food products.The core of Samil’s innovation lies in its proprietary Roasting & Rolling technology, which overcomes the tough texture of traditional dried fish to create a soft, crispy, and easy-to-eat snack. Developed in collaboration with Michelin-starred chefs, their signature product, Nakji-Long Chips, features specialized seasonings tailored for international palates, including Charcoal BBQ flavor for the U.S. and Teriyaki flavor for the Japanese market."Our mission is to uphold the promise of three generations: providing the freshest seafood at the best value," says Tae-jin Kim, CEO of Samil. "Just as K-pop has taken the world by stage, we are positioning our 'Seafood Bakery' concept to make K-Seafood a staple healthy snack in North America and Europe, proving that traditional heritage can be both delicious and trendy."Samil has already established a strong domestic presence in premium channels like Hyundai Department Store and MUJI, and is now scaling up its global footprint. The company has completed US FDA registration and is aggressively expanding its digital presence through global platforms like Amazon in the U.S. and Japan.Samil has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Gangneung, South Korea, Samil specializes in high-quality dried seafood. Led by CEO Tae-jin Kim, the company aims to reach $4.5 million in annual sales by 2025 through its integrated manufacturing-to-retail system and global export expansion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.