MDC to close shooting range at Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area for maintenance starting Jan. 19

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close its shooting range at Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area near Highlandville for maintenance and repairs starting Monday, Jan. 19.

Crews will complete routine repairs, install a new perimeter fence, remove storm-damaged trees and other needed improvements. The shooting range is expected to reopen to the public in late February.

During this time, the road leading into the range area will be closed. The trails on the west side of the conservation area will still be accessible; however, hikers will need to park in the main parking lot as you enter the conservation area.

The public is encouraged to use Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Bois D’arc during this period. Visitors should note the hours of operation and fees associated with using this staff facility. Only cash and checks are accepted forms of payment at this range.

Andy Dalton Shooting Range is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/andy-dalton-shooting-range-outdoor-education-center.