CEO Roundtable on Cancer Appoints Imran Khan, MD, PhD, to Board of Directors

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Roundtable on Cancer (CEORT) today announced the appointment of Imran Khan, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Khan brings deep clinical expertise and strategic leadership in hematologic oncology to the Board, reinforcing the organization's commitment to data-driven innovation in cancer care.

Dr. Khan currently serves as Vice President, US Medical Affairs for Hematology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, where he leads U.S. medical strategy. A champion of analytic frameworks that strengthen evidence generation, his career spans senior roles in global medical affairs and clinical development, including pivotal contributions to breakthrough therapies in multiple myeloma and other hematologic cancers.

“CEORT stands at the nexus of leadership, evidence innovation, and patient impact,” said Dr. Khan. “I am honored to join the Board at this time of transformative opportunity and look forward to advancing collaborative approaches that harness data, analytics, and multidisciplinary expertise to accelerate progress for patients.”

David M. Reese, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Amgen and Chairman of the CEORT Board of Directors, welcomed the appointment.

“Dr. Khan’s clinical rigor and commitment to data-driven decision-making will be a strong asset to our Board,” said Dr. Reese. “His perspective aligns perfectly with CEORT’s mission to elevate scientific excellence through cross-sector collaboration.”

Dr. Khan’s appointment builds upon a deep history of leadership from Johnson & Johnson within the Roundtable. This legacy includes the foundational guidance of William C. Weldon, Chairman Emeritus of CEORT and former Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson. It is further underscored by the strategic contributions of Board members such as Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, and Scott White, Chief Operations Officer, Innovative Medicines NA, Johnson & Johnson.

Sean Khozin, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CEORT, noted that Dr. Khan’s background is particularly vital for the organization's forward-looking initiatives.

“Dr. Khan exemplifies the cross-functional expertise we need as we work to harness analytics, artificial intelligence, and real-world evidence,” said Dr. Khozin. “His experience will strengthen our efforts to modernize evidence generation, aligning science, policy, and practice to deliver meaningful impact.”

CEORT’s portfolio currently includes initiatives in advanced imaging analytics, real-world data integration, and machine learning tools designed to support clinical, research, and regulatory decision-making through Project Data Sphere® and other Life Sciences Consortium efforts.

Dr. Khan holds an MD and a PhD in Physiology & Biophysics with post graduate training in internal medicine, hematology-oncology and radiology. He has published in leading medical journals and serves in academic and advisory roles that bridge clinical practice, translational science, and strategic development.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to “do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families.” The CEOs responded by creating the CEO Cancer Gold Standard®, which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace.

About Project Data Sphere

Project Data Sphere is an initiative spanning industry, academia, and government to advance cancer research. Since its inception, the organization has been developing and implementing innovative initiatives aimed at reducing the risk of cancer, enabling early diagnosis, facilitating access to the best available treatments, and hastening the discovery and development of novel anti-cancer therapies to help eliminate the burden of cancer as a personal disease and public health problem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.