LeapHope Launches Marriage and Child Counselling Services, Begins Operations in the UAE

LeapHope launches marriage and child counselling services, starting in the UAE, providing structured online therapy for families worldwide via sessions.

DUBAI, DUBAI, INDIA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeapHope has announced the launch of its online marriage and child counselling services, with initial operations now available in the UAE as part of a broader global rollout.The service provides structured online counselling for couples , parents, and families dealing with relationship strain, parenting challenges, and child emotional or behavioural concerns. LeapHope’s model is designed to support individuals and families seeking professional psychological care through scheduled online sessions, without geographic limitations.The UAE has been selected as one of the first regions for service availability due to its diverse population, strong demand for accessible counselling options, and the growing preference for online mental health support among families. While services are available to clients in the UAE, LeapHope’s counselling programs are intended for individuals worldwide.Marriage counselling services focus on recurring relationship conflicts, communication breakdown, emotional distance, trust-related issues, and co-parenting challenges. Online child counselling services address concerns such as emotional regulation, behavioural changes, academic stress, social withdrawal, and adjustment difficulties, with attention to how these issues affect family dynamics.Counselling is delivered by qualified mental health professionals with experience working with couples, parents, and children across different cultural and family contexts. Sessions are conducted online, allowing clients to access care regardless of location while maintaining continuity with the same therapist.LeapHope’s global approach is aimed at reducing access barriers to professional counselling, particularly for families who may not have local specialist services readily available. The platform plans to expand service availability across additional regions while maintaining a consistent clinical framework.For more information about LeapHope’s marriage and child counselling services, visit leaphope.About LeapHopeLeapHope is an online counselling service offering marriage and child counselling to individuals and families worldwide. The platform provides structured, professional psychological support through online sessions, with services currently available in the UAE and expanding globally.

