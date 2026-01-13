BAMKEL Redefines Travel Gear with Innovative Out-Traveler Luggage for Global Explorers

South Korean lifestyle brand BAMKEL introduces the Out-Traveler Luggage series, featuring patented storage technology and eco-friendly materials.

Our mission is to become a global brand that sells the value of the 'daily life' through innovative design and uncompromising quality.” — Representative of BNK SPORTS Inc.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNK SPORTS Inc., the powerhouse behind the premium lifestyle brand BAMKEL , is set to disrupt the global travel gear market with its revolutionary Out-Traveler Luggage series. Designed for a new generation of travelers who demand both rugged durability and modern aesthetic sensibility, BAMKEL is establishing itself as a leading innovator in high-performance travel gear.The core of BAMKEL’s innovation lies in its patented One-Touch Double Hook system and world-first Compression Divider technology, which maximizes internal storage capacity while ensuring ease of use. Unlike traditional luggage, BAMKEL products utilize 100% recyclable premium polycarbonate and eco-friendly interior fabrics, meeting the growing global demand for sustainable consumer goods. Furthermore, the luggage features integrated smart device charging capabilities (USB ports) to cater to the digital nomad lifestyle."Our mission is to become a global brand that sells the value of the 'daily life' through innovative design and uncompromising quality," says the representative of BNK SPORTS Inc. "Starting with our successful expansion into Australia and Singapore, we are now aggressively scaling our 'Out-Traveler' ecosystem to lead the lifestyle brand market worldwide."BAMKEL has already achieved significant international momentum, recently securing a $700,000 export contract in Australia and expanding into Southeast Asia’s largest travel retail chain, Boarding Gate, in Singapore. The brand's recent crowdfunding success on Taiwan’s ZECZEC platform, reaching 2,366% of its goal, further underscores its global market fit.BNK SPORTS Inc. has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Anseong, South Korea, BNK SPORTS Inc. specializes in premium outdoor and travel gear. Guided by the slogan "Nothing to Compare," the company aims to dominate the global $24 billion luggage market through a combination of patented Korean engineering and Italian-led emotional design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.