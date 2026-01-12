Oregon Department of Justice Announces New Tip Line

In the current environment, it’s more important than ever that Oregonians have a clear, trusted way to report concerns and get information. That’s why the Oregon Department of Justice is launching a tip line – to give people a direct, secure way to share information and help us identify potential violations of the law. This tool strengthens transparency, accountability, and public trust, and ensures we can respond quickly when issues arise. Oregon DOJ tip line: 971-673-3900

