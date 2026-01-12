Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of January 12, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Education & Workforce



On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Who’s Watching the Kids? How Employers, Innovators, and Parents Are Solving America’s Child Care Crunch."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Protecting America’s Energy Infrastructure in Today’s Cyber and Physical Threat Landscape."

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Examining Legislative Options to Strengthen Motor Vehicle Safety, Ensure Consumer Choice and Affordability, and Cement U.S. Automotive Leadership."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a hearing called "Delivering for American Consumers: A Review of FinTech Innovations and Regulations."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Evaluating the Operations of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called "Striking the Right Balance Sheet."

Foreign Affairs

Homeland Security

Judiciary

H.R. 2853, the Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act (Joyce)

H.R. ____, the Renewed Hope Act

H.R. 1958, the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2025 (Taylor)

H.R. ____, the Preserving Integrity in Immigration Benefits Act

H.R. ____, the Protecting Third Party Litigation Funding From Abuse Act

H.R. 1028, the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act (Steube)

H. J. Res. ____, Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States requiring a balanced budget for the Federal Government

On Wednesday, January 14, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Winning the AI Arms Race Against the Chinese Communist Party."

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled "Defense through Offense: Examining U.S. Cyber Capabilities to Deter and Disrupt Malign Foreign Activity Targeting the Homeland."

On Tuesday, January 13, the Committee on the Judiciary will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Protecting the U.S. Stone Slab Industry from Lawfare."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Remaining Questions Surrounding January 6, 2021 will hold a hearing called "Examining the Investigation into the DNC and RNC Pipe Bombs."

Natural Resources

H.R. 5745, the Marine Fisheries Habitat Protection Act (Ezell)

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bill:

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled "Hunting and Fishing Access in the Great American Outdoors."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Implementation of the Compact of Free Association Amendments Act of 2024.”

On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 926, the Fort Pillow National Battlefield Park Study Act (Cohen)

H.R. 3922, the Cross-Boundary Wildfire Solutions Act (Neguse)

H.R. 4038, the Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act of 2025 (Kim)

H.R. 4684, the Star-Spangled Summit Act of 2025 (Kennedy)

H.R. 6300, the Grasslands Grazing Act of 2025 (Hageman)

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing entitled "Curbing Federal Fraud: Examining Innovative Tools to Detect and Prevent Fraud in Federal Programs."

On Monday, January 12, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 2262, the Flexibility for Workers Education Act (Hinson)

H.R. 2270, the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act (Messmer)

H.R. 2312, the Tipped Employee Protection Act (Womack)

H.R. 2988, the Protecting Prudent Investment of Retirement Savings Act (Allen)

H.R. 4366, the Save Local Business Act (Comer)

H.R. ____, the Financial Services and General Government and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Tuesday, January 13, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "From Orbit to Operations: How Weather Satellites Support the National Security Mission."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Research and Technology will hold a hearing called "Advancing America’s AI Action Plan."

Transportation & Infrastructure

On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Drugs, Thugs, and Fish: Examining Coast Guard Law Enforcement Effort."

On Wednesday, January 14, the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure will hold a full committee "Member Day" hearing.

Veterans Affairs

H.R. 6047, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2025 (Barrett)

H.R. 3726, the Fisher House Availability Act of 2025 (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 3482, the Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act (Barrett)

H.R. 785, the Representing our Seniors at VA Act of 2025 (Kiggans)

H.R. 2148, the Veteran Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act (Morelle)

Ways and Means