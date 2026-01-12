Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of January 12, 2026
Education & Workforce
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Who’s Watching the Kids? How Employers, Innovators, and Parents Are Solving America’s Child Care Crunch."
On Wednesday, January 14, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America."
Energy & Commerce
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Protecting America’s Energy Infrastructure in Today’s Cyber and Physical Threat Landscape."
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Examining Legislative Options to Strengthen Motor Vehicle Safety, Ensure Consumer Choice and Affordability, and Cement U.S. Automotive Leadership."
On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission."
Financial Services
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a hearing called "Delivering for American Consumers: A Review of FinTech Innovations and Regulations."
On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Evaluating the Operations of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)."
On Wednesday, January 14, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called "Striking the Right Balance Sheet."
Foreign Affairs
On Wednesday, January 14, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Winning the AI Arms Race Against the Chinese Communist Party."
Homeland Security
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled “Defense through Offense: Examining U.S. Cyber Capabilities to Deter and Disrupt Malign Foreign Activity Targeting the Homeland.”
Judiciary
On Tuesday, January 13, the Committee on the Judiciary will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.R. 2853, the Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act (Joyce)
- H.R. ____, the Renewed Hope Act
- H.R. 1958, the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2025 (Taylor)
- H.R. ____, the Preserving Integrity in Immigration Benefits Act
- H.R. ____, the Protecting Third Party Litigation Funding From Abuse Act
- H.R. 1028, the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act (Steube)
- H. J. Res. ____, Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States requiring a balanced budget for the Federal Government
On Wednesday, January 14, the Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Remaining Questions Surrounding January 6, 2021 will hold a hearing called "Examining the Investigation into the DNC and RNC Pipe Bombs."
Natural Resources
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bill:
- H.R. 5745, the Marine Fisheries Habitat Protection Act (Ezell)
On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Implementation of the Compact of Free Association Amendments Act of 2024.”
On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 926, the Fort Pillow National Battlefield Park Study Act (Cohen)
- H.R. 3922, the Cross-Boundary Wildfire Solutions Act (Neguse)
- H.R. 4038, the Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act of 2025 (Kim)
- H.R. 4684, the Star-Spangled Summit Act of 2025 (Kennedy)
- H.R. 6300, the Grasslands Grazing Act of 2025 (Hageman)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing entitled "Curbing Federal Fraud: Examining Innovative Tools to Detect and Prevent Fraud in Federal Programs."
Rules
On Monday, January 12, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 2262, the Flexibility for Workers Education Act (Hinson)
- H.R. 2270, the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act (Messmer)
- H.R. 2312, the Tipped Employee Protection Act (Womack)
- H.R. 2988, the Protecting Prudent Investment of Retirement Savings Act (Allen)
- H.R. 4366, the Save Local Business Act (Comer)
- H.R. ____, the Financial Services and General Government and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "From Orbit to Operations: How Weather Satellites Support the National Security Mission."
On Wednesday, January 14, the Subcommittee on Research and Technology will hold a hearing called "Advancing America’s AI Action Plan."
Transportation & Infrastructure
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Drugs, Thugs, and Fish: Examining Coast Guard Law Enforcement Effort."
On Wednesday, January 14, the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure will hold a full committee "Member Day" hearing.
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a legislative hearing on the following legislation:
- Discussion Draft, the BEACON Act (Bergman)
- H.R. 6444, the Blast Overpressure Research and Mitigation Task Force Act (Jackson)
- H.R.6526, the Clarity on Care Options Act (Kiggans)
- Discussion Draft, the Data Driven Suicide Prevention Act (Bergman)
- H.R. 2283, the RECOVER Act (Bost)
- Discussion Draft, the Veterans' Health Desert Reform Act
- H.R. 2426, the Veterans Mental Health and Addiction Therapy Quality of Care Act (Fallon)
- H.R 6652, the US Vets of the FAS Act (King-Hinds)
- H.R. 4509, the NOPAIN for Veterans Act (Landsman)
- H.R. 5999, To amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish an opioid antagonist to a veteran without requiring a prescription or copayment (Conaway)
- H.R. 6001, the Veterans with ALS Reporting Act (Crow)
- Discussion Draft, the Whole Health for Veterans Act (Deluzio)
- H.R. 6047, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2025 (Barrett)
- H.R. 3726, the Fisher House Availability Act of 2025 (Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 3482, the Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act (Barrett)
- H.R. 785, the Representing our Seniors at VA Act of 2025 (Kiggans)
- H.R. 2148, the Veteran Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act (Morelle)
Ways and Means
On Tuesday, January 13, the Subcommittee on Trade will hold a hearing called "Maintaining American Innovation and Technology Leadership."
