Blessed Project Inc. Pioneers Global K-Upcycling Beauty with Fountain of Waters Skincare

South Korean innovator Blessed Project Inc. introduces Fountain of Waters, a skincare brand using patented technology to upcycle California almond by-products.

Our mission is to design a sustainable way of living for the Earth and for all through the vital essence of nature.” — Booyee Kim, Co-CEO of Blessed Project Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blessed Project Inc., a leading South Korean innovator in sustainable beauty, is set to disrupt the global personal care market with its premium upcycling brand, Fountain of Waters . By transforming discarded agricultural by-products into high-performance skincare ingredients, the company is establishing itself as a first mover in the "Farm-to-Skin" movement.The core of Fountain of Waters' innovation lies in its world-first patented technology, Hullyphenol™. This proprietary process extracts potent antioxidants from California almond hulls and shells—materials that typically create building-sized waste mounds on farms. Clinical tests demonstrate that Hullyphenol™ provides antioxidant benefits superior to traditional herbs or blueberries, offering a science-backed solution for anti-aging and skin barrier protection."Our mission is to design a sustainable way of living for the Earth and for all through the vital essence of nature," says Booyee Kim, Co-CEO of Blessed Project Inc. "Starting with our 'Hero Product,' the Body Glow Mist, we are expanding our upcycling ecosystem to include tomato, grape, and pomegranate by-products, proving that premium luxury can be intrinsically linked to environmental stewardship."Fountain of Waters has already achieved significant global momentum, securing placement in Sephora within three months of launch and expanding into 17+ premium channels, including high-end hotels and lifestyle boutiques in Seoul, LA, and New York. The brand is currently preparing for a major expansion into the Japanese market via CosmeKitchen, targeting 70 stores nationwide.Blessed Project Inc. has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, Blessed Project Inc. is dedicated to the research and commercialization of agricultural by-products for functional beauty. Led by a hybrid team of global founders with backgrounds in Silicon Valley and major advertising agencies, the company aims to reach $75 million in annual sales by 2029.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.