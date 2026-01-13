BRIGHT LAB Redefines Cyclist Safety with LUXI: The World’s First AI-Driven Adaptive Bicycle Lighting System

South Korean innovator BRIGHT LAB introduces LUXI, an AI-powered smart headlight with automotive-grade adaptive beam technology for cyclists.

With LUXI, we are providing cyclists with a level of safety and efficiency previously reserved for luxury automobiles.” — Kwon Tae-won, CEO of BRIGHT LAB

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRIGHT LAB, a South Korean innovator in smart mobility safety, is set to disrupt the global bicycle accessory market with LUXI, an AI-powered smart headlight system. Designed to address the high fatality rates of nighttime cycling—which are significantly higher than daytime accidents—LUXI introduces advanced automotive-grade lighting technology to the two-wheeled world.The core of BRIGHT LAB’s innovation is its patented Adaptive Power Saving (APS) technology. While traditional high-performance lights drain batteries rapidly, LUXI utilizes AI sensors to recognize changes in ambient brightness and automatically adjust energy consumption. This results in a battery life that is approximately two times longer than conventional lights, without sacrificing illumination power. LUXI also features automotive-style Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) technology, which manages high and low beams to ensure a clear view for the rider while preventing dangerous glare for oncoming cyclists and pedestrians."We are starting with a small bicycle light, but our vision is to become a global brand that sells safety for all forms of mobility," stated Kwon Tae-won, CEO of BRIGHT LAB. "With LUXI, we are providing cyclists with a level of safety and efficiency previously reserved for luxury automobiles."BRIGHT LAB has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Incheon with a branch in California, BRIGHT LAB is rapidly expanding its international footprint. The company is currently targeting the global bicycle lighting market, projected to reach $757 million by 2032, through strategic partnerships and high-performance digital marketing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.