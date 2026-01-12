From AI Winter to AI Action: Lessons from Anne Bouverot on Regulating AI with Sanjay Puri
Anne Bouverot reflects on AI’s past, present, and future, urging human-centered governance, technology diplomacy & pragmatic regulation amid rapid AI adoption.
From the AI Winter: Why Research Still Pays Off
Bouverot completed her PhD in artificial intelligence in 1991, during what is now known as the second AI winter. Funding was scarce, expectations were low, and AI’s future looked uncertain. Like many researchers at the time, she chose not to remain in academia, pivoting instead to telecoms and later global technology policy.
Yet, as she reflects, research was never wasted. The experience taught her how to work deeply on complex problems over long periods of time. More importantly, it gave her confidence—confidence that she could understand difficult systems and reapply that depth to entirely new fields. Careers, she reminds us, are rarely linear. Knowledge has a way of returning when the world catches up.
Is This AI Boom Really Different?
Having lived through both AI winters and multiple technology revolutions, Bouverot believes today’s AI moment is real—but not unprecedented in its ambition. Similar claims about machines rivaling human intelligence have circulated since the 1950s.
What makes today different is not the idea of AI, but its capabilities and reach. Generative AI already changes how people learn, work, and interact. At the same time, she warns against confusing societal transformation with inevitability. Financial markets may still be in bubble territory, even if the underlying shift is genuine.
Speed Changes Everything
Compared to the internet or smartphones, generative AI has spread at extraordinary speed. Public-facing tools reached global adoption in just a few years, leaving little time for institutions, educators, and regulators to adjust.
This acceleration is what makes AI feel overwhelming. Yet, Bouverot notes, past revolutions felt just as destabilizing in their moment. We tend to forget yesterday’s disruptions once they become infrastructure.
Governing AI Through Technology Diplomacy
At the heart of Bouverot’s approach is “technology diplomacy.” AI governance, she argues, is fundamentally human. It requires understanding cultural context, political constraints, and stakeholder incentives—alongside deep technical credibility.
Progress often starts with measurement rather than regulation: agreeing on how to define, assess, and evaluate systems before setting rigid rules. This balance between people and precision is what enables cooperation across borders.
When Consensus Fails, Momentum Matters
With more than 200 countries and countless stakeholders, universal agreement is unrealistic. Instead of forcing consensus, Bouverot advocates for coalitions of the willing—voluntary, open initiatives like those launched at the Paris AI Action Summit.
Not everyone has to sign for progress to happen. Participation itself creates momentum.
Sovereignty Without Isolation
AI sovereignty, in Bouverot’s view, is about choice—not isolation. The real risk is a future where countries must choose between a U.S.-centric or China-centric digital life.
Building regional AI ecosystems, investing locally, and regulating thoughtfully can preserve cultural identity while maintaining global cooperation.
Dignity, Impact, and the Long View
Drawing on ethical discussions at the Vatican’s Minerva Dialogues, Bouverot emphasizes that dignity of work cannot be reduced to productivity alone. Contribution, recognition, and economic security matter—especially as AI reshapes labor.
Her closing reflection is simple but powerful: AI governance isn’t about controlling the future. It’s about building human-centered systems resilient enough to adapt—just as people always have.
