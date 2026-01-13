Medicalistics Launches eZportl™: A Secure, Paperless Request Platform for Correctional Healthcare
Web-based system streamlines inmate sick calls, medical requests, and grievances with full audit trail and compliance support
In correctional facilities across the country, staff spend countless hours managing sick calls, medication refill requests, and grievances by hand. This paper-based process causes delays, increases risk, and contributes to staff burnout. eZportl™ transforms this experience by enabling inmates to submit requests directly from tablets or kiosks, while clinical and administrative staff triage, track, and respond—faster, safer, and without the paper shuffle.
“eZportl™ is a game-changer for correctional healthcare,” said Chris Russell, CEO of Medicalistics. “We designed it to eliminate the chaos of paper-based workflows, reduce risk, and give staff real-time visibility—all while supporting compliance and improving care outcomes. It’s not just about saving time—it’s about giving facilities the tools to operate smarter and safer.”
Key Benefits of eZportl™:
1. Digitized Workflows, Reduced Risk
Inmate requests for sick calls, grievances, and medication refills are fully digitized—speeding up processing, minimizing miscommunication, and lowering the risk of escalation or liability.
2. Transparent, Trackable, Auditable
Every step is logged automatically. eZportl™ creates a complete audit trail that supports internal monitoring, improves accountability, and ensures regulatory compliance.
3. Seamless Integration and Cures Act Compliance
eZportl™ is vendor-agnostic and integrates easily with existing EHR systems. It supports compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, promoting secure access to electronic health information, interoperability, and transparency.
Now Available
eZportl™ is available for immediate deployment in correctional and public health environments. Medicalistics offers personalized demos and custom ROI analyses to help facilities understand the time savings, cost reductions, and care improvements possible with eZportl™.
To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: www.medicalistics.com/eZportl
About Medicalistics
Medicalistics creates technology that empowers care and safeguards both patients and providers—especially in demanding environments like corrections and public health systems. Their collaborative implementation process includes tailored assessments, strategic planning, on-site support, and sustained partnership to ensure real-world success.
Jose F. Cabrera, Chief Revenue Officer
Medicalistics
+1 877-405-5540
email us here
