Mighty Bear Games Unveils Rebrand and New Company Name wearemighty

SINGAPORE, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Bear Games, the studio pioneering genre-defining decentralized games for everyone, has announced it has rebranded to wearemighty. The new name and brand identity have been selected to reflect its organic progression from game-focused studio to a company that builds both content and the infrastructure behind it, including Nexus, its new AI production system for on-brand creative.Mighty Bear Games was founded in 2016 by a diverse group of game industry veterans with experience from Disney, LucasArts, King, Ubisoft, and Gameloft. The team is behind successful mobile gaming experiences including Butter Royale and Disney Melee Mania, developed in partnership with Apple, with the latter leveraging Disney's blue chip intellectual property, as well as Mighty Action Heroes, GOAT Gaming, Fortnite Creative Islands via UEFN, and more. These experiences were built with proprietary tools, which enabled experimental, optimized, and advanced operations and led to the company evolving past what the name Mighty Bear Games communicated.The new name wearemighty captures the next step in the Mighty Bear Games philosophy of taking something complex, building infrastructure underneath it, and making the result feel effortless for everyone. The first release under the wearemighty rebrand is Nexus, the CreativeOS for on-brand creative that’s shaped by artisans and handles model workflows, style training, quality assurance, packaging, and more. wearemighty has onboarded a small group of launch partners into Nexus pilots, including brands with household name recognition and reach in the hundreds of millions, who are using Nexus to tackle modern marketing demands. The next wave of onboarding will begin early this year."The name wearemighty says we are a company beyond games, we are architects of an entire ecosystem, including products, infrastructure, and AI-powered tools that deliver assets at modern speed without sacrificing quality. It also achieves something essential by reflecting the strength that comes from our team, partners, players, and wider community. Now is the perfect time to reintroduce ourselves in this new, modern environment that prioritizes speed and scale,” said Simon Davis, CEO of wearemighty.About wearemightywearemighty is a leading Singapore-based AI studio that powers real-time creativity from games and campaigns to brand experiences. Founded by a world-class team of industry veterans with experience at the likes of King, Ubisoft, Lucasarts, EA, Gameloft and Disney, the company operates an ecosystem of commerce products, entertainment, and games, all supported by proprietary AI-tools shaped by artisans to deliver assets at modern speed including Nexus, the CreativeOS. As a value-driven company, wearemighty is committed to transparency, diversity and positivity in all that they do. For more information, visit https://www.wearemighty.ai

