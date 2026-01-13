EXDERA Partners with MarketinGROW to Deliver Comprehensive AI Transformation & Digital Solutions

Two leaders. One mission. Powering the future of AI-driven digital transformation.

The partnership brings together strategy-led design, artificial intelligence, and marketing intelligence to drive business outcomes for global enterprises.

AI transformation needs bold execution—from vision to scale. This partnership ensures our AI, product strategy, and experience innovation reach more global enterprises.” — Kartick Hari, Founder & CEO, EXDERA

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXDERA , a globally-focused strategy-led design and AI transformation company, today announced a strategic partnership with MarketinGROW , a full-service Fractional CMO firm specializing in helping Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). This collaboration brings together two industry leaders – Kartick Hari, CEO of EXDERA, and Vishal, CEO of MarketinGROW – both boasting decades of combined experience across design, technology, and marketing, promising a unique advantage for clients seeking impactful digital transformation.The partnership aligns world-class Product engineering, UX innovation, and AI transformation delivery from EXDERA with the partner's global go-to-market expertise, enabling faster brand expansion, stronger market visibility, and new revenue acceleration.“AI transformation needs bold execution — from vision to adoption at scale,” said Kartick Hari, Founder & CEO of EXDERA. “This partnership ensures that the industry agnostic impact we deliver through AI, product strategy, and experience innovation is accessible to more global enterprises ready for the next leap.Vishal, CEO of MarketinGROW, added, “We recognize the challenges that Businesses and Industries face in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. Kartick’s strategic vision, coupled with our marketing prowess, will enable us to deliver highly targeted and effective solutions that generate tangible results.”The collaboration unites two leaders who have spent decades honing their skills in distinct domains – EXDERA’s focus on design, AI, and digital product innovation with Marketing Grow’s deep understanding of strategic marketing and SMB needs. This blend of experience is expected to provide clients with unparalleled insight and guidance in building and launching successful digital products.Through this alliance, EXDERA will focus on:• Expanding AI Transformation Consulting in global enterprises• Accelerating product and platform launches in select markets• Strengthening international sales pipelines and partnerships• Empowering industries including, Healthcare, Media, Robotics, Manufacturing, and Digital Commerce with future-ready AI adoptionThe move marks EXDERA’s evolution into a global AI transformation powerhouse, offering end-to-end value — from discovery and design to AI Tech Implementation and global scaling.About EXDERA: EXDERA is an AI transformation and UX strategy services company delivering future-ready digital products for global enterprises and scale-ups. With expertise spanning healthcare, robotics, media, Web3, automation, and emerging technologies, EXDERA is driving transformational growth for businesses worldwide, where helps businesses innovate and build intelligent digital products primarily for B2B, B2C, SaaS, and various industries.About MarketinGROW: MarketinGROW is a full-service fractional CMO firm dedicated to helping SMBs achieve their business goals through strategic marketing initiatives.

