N.C. Forest Service Warren County staff named recipients of the Moreland Gueth Water Quality Award

N.C. Forest Service (NCFS) Warren County staff have been named recipients of the 2025 Moreland Gueth Water Quality Award. This award is presented annually to the N.C. Forest Service employee or team of employees who demonstrate creativity and dedication toward the protection of North Carolina’s water resources.

“A lot of harvesting is done in Warren County throughout the winter and our Warren County personnel understand that finding active logging sites makes it easier to keep a site in compliance with forestry practice guidelines,” said Brian Yeich, assistant regional forester-forest management for NCFS Region 2. “This is why developing great relationships with landowners, consultants, loggers and timber buyers is so critical for the protection of water quality.”

Established in 2010, the Moreland Gueth Water Quality Award pays tribute to its namesake, who served as the NCFS water quality and wetlands staff forester from 1995 to 2004. Gueth took a firm stance on protecting water quality but remained fair and used a common-sense approach when working with loggers and landowners to keep forests working for North Carolina.

NCFS Warren County personnel is comprised of County Ranger Jim Short, Assistant County rangers Sam Wright and Jeremy Seaman, and Glen Garner, forest fire equipment operator. With 108 initial inspections covering nearly 4,600 acres from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, NCFS Warren County staff have consistently been one of the top counties in the Piedmont for water quality accomplishments over the last few years.

“They all contribute to the water quality program by conducting inspections and assisting landowners and loggers, making water quality protection a top priority in a county with busy forest management practices,” added Yeich.

To learn more about water quality regulations, laws, guidance and best management practices to help keep forests working for North Carolina, visit https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/water-quality.

