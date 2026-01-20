SecureDX and Panacea Korea Partner to Expand Verified Animal Disease Testing Solutions

Vet swabing a cow for infectious disease. Lab tech holding SecureDX tests

This Partnership Will Expand Verified Animal Disease Testing Solutions, Integrated with SecureDX's SecureOS™ AI Digital Reporting Platform

Accuracy, quality control, and affordability are the foundation of everything we do” — Justin Jones

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureDX , a Texas-based animal health diagnostics company, today announced a strategic partnership with Panacea Korea , a South Korea–based developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions. Under the parties’ supply and exclusivity agreement, SecureDX will serve as Panacea Korea’s exclusive importer and commercialization partner for North America, bringing a new portfolio of Affordable, validated, quality-managed animal disease testing kits and select diagnostic equipment to market, integrated with SecureDX’s proprietary AI-powered digital reporting and chain-of-custody platform, SecureOS™ The collaboration delivers trusted diagnostic solutions for detecting infectious diseases such as avian influenza, bovine viral diarrhea (BVD), and other critical pathogens impacting cattle, swine, poultry, sheep, goats, and zoo or exotic animals. Tests are developed and manufactured under defined validation and quality processes designed to support consistent performance across species and testing environments.To further simplify and strengthen the testing process, SecureDX is integrating its SecureOS™ platform across its diagnostic offerings. SecureOS™ uses mobile capabilities and AI-enabled workflow standardization to support sample registration, chain-of-custody documentation, status tracking, and results reporting—reducing manual error and enabling standardized, traceable reporting for veterinarians, producers, laboratories, and animal care professionals. By unifying diagnostics with digital reporting, SecureDX enables users to manage results more efficiently while maintaining strong data integrity and traceability.A central focus of the SecureDX–Panacea Korea partnership is accessibility without compromise. Through efficient manufacturing, streamlined distribution, and digital workflow integration, SecureDX is positioned to offer premium-quality diagnostics at a more cost-effective price point than many existing solutions, expanding access to dependable testing for farms, veterinary practices, zoos, laboratories, and export operations of all sizes.“Accuracy, quality control, and affordability are the foundation of everything we do,” said Justin Jones, CEO of SecureDX. “By combining Panacea Korea’s diagnostic technology with our SecureOS™ platform, we are simplifying how testing is performed, reported, and trusted, while keeping costs accessible for real-world animal health applications.”In addition to diagnostic kits, SecureDX will offer complementary equipment including PCR instruments and select point-of-care platforms, designed to integrate with SecureOS™. These solutions are built for use in farms, veterinary clinics, laboratories, and zoological settings, with results supported by laboratory validation and quality assurance protocols.Panacea Korea brings extensive expertise in diagnostic manufacturing and quality management systems to the partnership. “Working with SecureDX allows us to pair high-quality diagnostics with intelligent digital reporting,” said Clara Shin, CEO of Panacea Korea. “Together, we are raising the standard for accurate, affordable, and scalable animal health testing.”The combined diagnostic kits, equipment, and SecureOS™ platform will be available Q1 2026, with tailored solutions for laboratories, commercial farms, veterinary practices, zoos, and animal export programs.For more information, visit https://securedx.ai or contact info@securedx.ai.Products and services are intended for veterinary/animal diagnostic use. Not for human diagnostic use.About SecureDXSecureDX is a Texas-based animal health diagnostics company delivering cost-effective and quality-managed testing solutions. Through its proprietary SecureOS™ AI-powered digital reporting platform, SecureDX standardizes diagnostic workflows and supports traceable reporting across farms, veterinary practices, zoos, laboratories, and food production systems.About Panacea KoreaPanacea Korea is a biotechnology company based in South Korea specializing in the development and manufacturing of reliable diagnostic testing solutions, with a strong emphasis on scientific validation, quality control, and scalable production. Panacea has ISO-compliant quality management systems, and scalable production capabilities. The company excels in producing reliable, high-performance diagnostic kits and reagents for infectious disease detection. Leveraging South Korea's world-class biotech infrastructure and expertise in molecular and point-of-care technologies, Panacea Korea delivers products that meet stringent international standards, supporting global markets in human and animal health diagnostics.

