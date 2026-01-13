DEEPLANT Revolutionizes the Global Beef Market with AI-Driven 'Deep-Aging' Technology for Sustainable K-Bulgogi

South Korean food-tech innovator DEEPLANT introduces an AI-powered "Deep-Aging" system using ultrasound to transform low-grade cuts into premium meat.

Our mission is to create a healthy environment through sustainable meat consumption by utilizing every part of the animal.” — Chul-beom Kim, CEO of DEEPLANT

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEEPLANT , a South Korean food-tech innovator, is set to transform the global meat industry with its proprietary AI-driven "Deep-Aging" system. By utilizing advanced ultrasonic and water pressure technology to tenderize low-grade and unpopular meat cuts, DEEPLANT is introducing a sustainable and high-quality K-Bulgogi solution to the international market.The core of DEEPLANT’s innovation lies in its "Deep-Aging" chamber, which uses physical triggers like water pressure and ultrasound to activate protein-degrading enzymes within the meat. This process accelerates aging by more than two times compared to natural aging, turning tough, low-fat cuts into tender, flavorful gourmet products without any chemical additives. The system also integrates AI vision sensors to predict and control the taste and tenderness of meat with high precision."Our mission is to create a healthy environment through sustainable meat consumption by utilizing every part of the animal," says Chul-beom Kim, CEO of DEEPLANT. "Beyond simple food processing, we are building an AI-powered digital meat management platform that provides tailored quality for global consumers, starting with our expansion into Southeast Asia and Singapore."DEEPLANT has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Goyang, South Korea, DEEPLANT is rapidly expanding its global footprint. The company recently won the Consumer Choice Award at the 2024 Agrifood Innovation World Championship in Singapore and is currently collaborating with major partners like Nonghyup and Maxim's Caterers Ltd. for global distribution.

