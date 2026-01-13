Ruadán Books and Temple Dark Books Form Publishing Cooperative

R. B. Wood and Ronald Geobey Ruadán Books

By putting together this international cooperative, Ruadán Books and Temple Dark Books can join forces to leverage our regional expertise while maintaining our own corporate identities."” — Ruadán Books CEO R. B. Wood

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is thrilled to join a cooperative with Temple Dark Books , Ireland’s premier publisher of science fiction, fantasy, and horror, founded in 2020.This relationship will bring fantastic dark speculative fiction published in Europe to the United States while allowing simple distribution of Ruadán paperbacks and hardcovers to the European marketplace and physical bookstores.“Publishing, as a business, is a difficult prospect for the smaller players in the industry,” says CEO R. B. Wood. “By putting together this international cooperative, Ruadán Books and Temple Dark Books can join forces to leverage our regional expertise while maintaining our own corporate identities. Ron and I see this as an opportunity to learn from each other and grow our publishing houses together.”Temple Dark Books is the proud home to a number of Irish voices in speculative fiction, starting with founder Ronald A. Geobey, and most recently with critically acclaimed dystopian fiction writer Tom O’Connell, and has expanded to include a number of global voices as well, including Ishmael A. Soledad, a critically-reviewed and -nominated Australian author.“The timing is excellent,” says Ron. “Having spent the last few years building our profile alongside our excellent releases, and developing retail partnerships and a distribution infrastructure to match our ambitions, we’re ready to open up to new markets: R. B. Wood and his talented team will help seal the deal in terms of reaching into the North American market while affording Temple Dark Books the privilege of introducing Ruadán’s publications into Ireland, the U.K., and Europe. This is an excellent opportunity for readers and authors alike.”To find out more about how this relationship will empower each publisher and address the needs of the global spec fic community, be sure to join the free fireside chat featuring both Ruadán CEO R. B. Wood and TDB Director Ronald A. Geobey on January 25, 2026, at 2 PM ET.About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Temple Dark BooksTemple Dark Books fills a void for Irish-published speculative fiction in a literary landscape traditionally featuring clichés including red hair, dark beer, and rain. With a love for sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, and with tongue very much in cheek, Temple Dark Books embraces new voices and champions quality and substance above overused and tired tropes.Connect with them via their socials or website:Website | Facebook | Instagram | Threads | X###

