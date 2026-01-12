Gray Swan Appoints Rob Jenks as Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Global AI Security Market Expansion

Gray Swan is the AI security platform for enterprises building the next generation of intelligent systems.

Former Tanium SVP of Strategy & Innovation Joins Mission to Make Enterprise AI Secure at Speed and Scale

AI is the most powerful technology shift of our generation, but it's also the most vulnerable. Rob understands that our customers don't want to choose between being first to market and being secure.” — Matt Fredrikson, CEO and Co-Founder

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gray Swan , the leader in AI security solutions, announced that Dr. Rob Jenks joined the executive team as Chief Strategy Officer. Jenks joins from Tanium, where he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation, leading product innovation, strategic partnerships, and technology alliances.As enterprises race to deploy AI across their operations—from customer service to product development—they face a critical dilemma: move fast to stay competitive or move cautiously to stay secure. This tension is paralyzing innovation. Companies are either launching AI systems with incomplete security controls or delaying deployment while competitors surge ahead.Gray Swan solves this problem by enabling enterprises to innovate at full speed without compromising security. The company's platform ensures AI systems can be deployed with confidence, safely and securely at scale, eliminating the false choice between velocity and protection.Jenks brings extensive experience developing and delivering transformative technologies to the enterprise market. At Tanium, he drove strategy, built innovative new products, and led key parts of the enterprise go-to-market team for one of cybersecurity's fastest-growing platforms - including building strategic partnerships that scaled the company's reach across Fortune 2000 enterprises. Prior to Tanium, Jenks led multiple product and go-to-market functions at C3.ai, an early leader in Enterprise AI. He holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Harvard, where he used cloud computing and machine learning to understand key components of brain function."AI is the most powerful technology shift of our generation, but it's also the most vulnerable," said Matt Fredrikson, CEO and Co-Founder of Gray Swan. "Rob has spent his career at the intersection of innovation and enterprise security. He understands that our customers don't want to choose between being first to market and being secure. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our platform to meet the exploding demand for AI security.""Every enterprise I work with is trying to solve the same equation: how do we deploy AI systems that drive real business value while maintaining the security posture our boards and customers demand?" said Dr. Zico Kolter , Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of Gray Swan. "Rob understands this problem viscerally. His experience bringing complex technologies to market, combined with his technical depth, makes him the perfect partner to help us set the global standard for AI security.""I've watched too many enterprises stall their AI initiatives because they can't confidently secure them," said Dr. Rob Jenks, incoming Chief Strategy Officer. "At Tanium, I worked with customers to use the right security platform to accelerate rather than inhibit innovation. Gray Swan is building such a platform for AI security—and the timing couldn't be more critical. Every enterprise is deploying AI right now, and most are doing it without adequate security. Gray Swan's mission to secure AI at scale, to make it safe for enterprises to move at the speed of innovation, is exactly why I'm here."Gray Swan's platform provides comprehensive security for AI systems across training, deployment, and production environments, enabling enterprises to advance their AI capabilities without expanding their attack surface.

