WoundVision Appoints Award-Winning WOC Nurse Annie Ocampo as Clinical Research Manager

Annie Ocampo Joins WoundVision

Ocampo will expand research to advance WoundVision’s position as the leader in pressure injury prevention, POA documentation and equitable skin tone assessment.

What excites me about WoundVision is the opportunity to bring that frontline perspective into the research process.” — Annie Ocampo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WoundVision, a leader in pressure injury prevention and skin assessment technology, today announced the appointment of Annie Ocampo, DNP, MSN, RN, CWOCN, as Clinical Research Manager.Ocampo joins WoundVision from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she served as a Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurse and was recognized as the Press Ganey HX2024 Frontline Nurse of the Year . The peer-nominated award recognizes a frontline nurse who exemplifies tremendous commitment to care innovation, transformation, and collaboration in support of an exceptional patient experience at the bedside. She has also served in multiple leadership roles within the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society™ (WOCN), most recently as a member of its Board of Directors from 2022–2025.In her new role at WoundVision, Ocampo will lead and coordinate clinical research efforts focused on pressure injury prevention, enhanced documentation of tissue damage, and equitable skin assessment across all skin tones. She will partner with health systems, hospitals, and clinicians to design and develop evidence that supports WoundVision’s Scout® solution in real-world clinical practice.“Annie brings the rare combination of bedside excellence, advanced clinical expertise, and a genuine passion for better patient outcomes,” said JD Spahn, President of WoundVision. “Her experience as a WOC nurse, and her recognition as HX24 Nurse of the Year, reflect exactly the kind of patient-centered, evidence-driven mindset that WoundVision stands for. We’re thrilled to have her leading our clinical research program.”Ocampo will be responsible for developing and managing WoundVision’s clinical research agenda, including:•Research focused on enhanced documentation and prevention of pressure injuries.•Translating bedside challenges into meaningful solutions.•Partnering with customers to generate case series, real-world outcomes, and practice innovations.•Supporting peer-reviewed publications, conference abstracts, and educational content.“I’ve spent my career at the bedside, caring for patients with complex wounds and seeing firsthand the impact pressure injuries have on patients, caregivers, and health systems,” said Ocampo. “What excites me about WoundVision is the opportunity to bring that frontline perspective into the research process—making sure our data, evidence, and technology reflect real-world practice and truly support clinicians in preventing harm.”WoundVision’s Scoutimaging solution combines photographic and thermal imaging to help clinicians go beyond visual assessment, standardize documentation, and support pressure injury prevention across diverse patient populations and skin tones. With a 99% customer retention rate and adoption by leading healthcare organizations across the United States—Ocampo’s expertise will play a key role in shaping the next phase of Scout’s clinical evidence and practice integration.With this appointment, WoundVision reinforces its commitment to partnering with nurses and interdisciplinary teams to reduce preventable harm, improve documentation, and support better outcomes for patients at risk for pressure injuries. For more information on WoundVision's solutions or learning more about opportunities for research partnerships, visit woundvision.com or contact sales@woundvision.com.About WoundVisionWoundVision is a medical technology company focused on transforming pressure injury prevention and skin assessment. Its flagship solution, Scout, is a dual-modality imaging system that combines standard photography with long-wave infrared thermography to help clinicians enhance skin and wound assessment and support prevention efforts—across all skin tones and care settings. By pairing innovative technology with real-world clinical evidence, WoundVision partners with hospitals and health systems to reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries, improve patient safety, and support high-reliability care. For more information, visit woundvision.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.