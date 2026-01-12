Aspire General Automates 44% of Claims Correspondence in 90 Days With Kyber

By using Kyber Flows and event-driven automation, Aspire moved compliance-driven correspondence out of adjuster workflows and into system-level processes.

Kyber allows us to automate execution and scale our operations, ensuring that our strategic vision is carried through every level of Aspire.” — Byron Storms, CEO of Aspire General

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within three months of going live with Kyber Aspire General Insurance automated 44% of all outbound claims correspondence. This includes high-volume third-party claim acknowledgements and status letters.What previously required 3 to 5 minutes of human effort per letter is now handled end to end by Kyber instantaneously with 100% automation.The StakeholderAspire General Insurance is a technology-forward, innovative carrier built to operate at scale. The organization consistently invests ahead of the market to create operational leverage, improve policyholder experience, and build a better working environment for claims teams.Rather than layering tools onto existing processes, Aspire focuses on redesigning systems so its representatives spend time where judgment and empathy matter most.“As CEO, I’m very intentional about how and where our teams spend their time,” said Byron Storms, CEO of Aspire General Insurance. “That focus drives how we build our systems and operate across the organization. We needed a partner that could support execution at a system level, not just help teams work faster. Kyber allows us to automate execution and scale our operations, ensuring that our strategic vision is carried through every level of Aspire.”The ChallengeAspire’s challenge was not legacy technology or slow drafting. Kyber already generates compliant correspondence in seconds.The challenge was execution at scale.Even with fast drafting, representatives were still responsible for deciding when a letter should go out, selecting the right correspondence, reviewing it, and sending it. That decision layer added minutes of work per letter and introduced friction in workflows governed by strict regulatory timelines.Status letters and acknowledgements are a clear example. Regulators impose precise requirements and deadlines. You either comply or you are penalized.Historically, carriers have relied on its representatives exclusively to manage these obligations.Together, Aspire and Kyber challenged that assumption.The BreakthroughAspire chose to deepen its automation strategy with Kyber at the same time Kyber introduced Flows , a new product designed to automate claims correspondence at the execution level.Rather than limiting adoption to drafting or selective use cases, Aspire implemented Flows directly across high-volume, compliance-driven correspondence, including third-party claim acknowledgements and status letter workflows.Flows enable correspondence to be triggered by claim events. When defined conditions are met and identified within the claim system, Kyber generates and sends the appropriate communication automatically, without requiring an adjuster to initiate, review, or execute delivery. Adjusters will still review and edit letters when appropriate based on the individual facts of a claim.This approach allowed Aspire to remove entire steps from the claims workflow. The time previously spent determining which letter applied, confirming timing, and sending correspondence was no longer creating friction as part of the adjuster’s responsibilities for these communications.Within three months of going live, Aspire automated 44% of all outbound claims correspondence using Kyber Flows.For these letters, what previously required 3 to 5 minutes of effort per document is now handled by Kyber instantaneously. The outcome is not faster drafting, but fully automated execution for correspondence that follows clear regulatory and operational rules for compliance.By adopting Flows early and deploying it in production, Aspire demonstrated that event-driven correspondence automation can operate reliably under real claims volume and regulatory requirements.This marks a shift from assistive automation to system-level execution, enabled by Kyber and validated in live claims operations.The DifferentiatorMost claims automation stops at assistance. Kyber goes further.By combining instant document generation with event-based execution, Kyber allows carriers to automate correspondence including third-party communications.This matters because compliance work is critical and a cost of doing business.“Regulatory requirements treat carriers like machines, but claims are handled by people,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber. “Compliance has to be done correctly every time, and forward-thinking carriers like Aspire recognize that this work belongs in systems. Kyber Flows automates those requirements so teams can focus on judgment, communication, and improving outcomes for policyholders.”By letting systems automate certain regulatory obligations, carriers reduce risk, eliminate delay, and free human capacity for higher-value work that improves outcomes for policyholders and employees alike.The PayoffWith Kyber, Aspire General achieved:- 44% automation of all outbound claims correspondence- Reduction of per-letter human effort from minutes to instant delivery- Full scale production deployment in less than 90 daysThis case demonstrates what Kyber enables when claims correspondence is treated as infrastructure, not manual paperwork.Aspire General shows what is possible when carriers stop optimizing tasks and start redesigning systems. Kyber makes that transformation achievable.Learn more about Kyber’s event-driven claims correspondence automation at askkyber.com/book-a-demo.

