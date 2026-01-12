Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Celebrates the New Year with Innovative Wellness Event
Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Hosts “New Year, New You” Event Showcasing Innovative Treatments for Confidence, Comfort, and Renewal
Designed to be both educational and interactive, the New Year, New You Event allows guests to discover which treatments best align with their personal goals. Boston Urogyn’s expert team will guide attendees through how each treatment works, what results to expect, comfort level, and downtime — empowering women to make informed decisions about their care.
The event will feature targeted solutions for real results, including:
Hair Restoration
Vaginal Rejuvenation
Skin Tightening
Laser Hair Removal
Treatment of Vascular Lesions
Sun Damage
Acne
Collagen Induction Therapy
Exosome Therapy
Guests will also enjoy a variety of special event highlights, including:
Bring-a-friend bonus — each guest receives a $50 gift certificate
Exclusive event-only pricing
Live demonstrations of Laser Hair Removal and Jett Plasma
Raffle prizes
Complimentary swag bags
Lite bites and refreshments
“Whether you’re just beginning to explore treatment options or ready to take the next step, this event is designed to make learning about women’s wellness approachable, informative, and empowering,” said Dr. Neeraj Kohli
Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.
For more information or to reserve your spot, please contact Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1979880668376?aff=oddtdtcreator
Dr. Neeraj Kohli
Boston Urogyn & Women's Wellness
+1 6173406446
