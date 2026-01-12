Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,392 in the last 365 days.

Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Celebrates the New Year with Innovative Wellness Event

Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Kicks Off the Year with “New Year, New You” Event

Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Hosts “New Year, New You” Event Showcasing Innovative Treatments for Confidence, Comfort, and Renewal

Whether you’re just beginning to explore treatment options or ready to take the next step, this event is designed to make learning about women’s wellness approachable, informative, and empowering”
— Dr. Neeraj Kohli
WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness invites the community to start the new year feeling confident, refreshed, and empowered at its upcoming New Year, New You Event. This exclusive in-office event will spotlight the latest advancements in women’s wellness and aesthetic treatments, offering attendees an opportunity to learn, explore, and connect in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Designed to be both educational and interactive, the New Year, New You Event allows guests to discover which treatments best align with their personal goals. Boston Urogyn’s expert team will guide attendees through how each treatment works, what results to expect, comfort level, and downtime — empowering women to make informed decisions about their care.

The event will feature targeted solutions for real results, including:

Hair Restoration

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Laser Hair Removal

Treatment of Vascular Lesions

Sun Damage

Acne

Collagen Induction Therapy

Exosome Therapy

Guests will also enjoy a variety of special event highlights, including:

Bring-a-friend bonus — each guest receives a $50 gift certificate

Exclusive event-only pricing

Live demonstrations of Laser Hair Removal and Jett Plasma

Raffle prizes

Complimentary swag bags

Lite bites and refreshments

“Whether you’re just beginning to explore treatment options or ready to take the next step, this event is designed to make learning about women’s wellness approachable, informative, and empowering,” said Dr. Neeraj Kohli

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information or to reserve your spot, please contact Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1979880668376?aff=oddtdtcreator

Dr. Neeraj Kohli
Boston Urogyn & Women's Wellness
+1 6173406446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Celebrates the New Year with Innovative Wellness Event

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.