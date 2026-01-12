Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Celebrates the New Year with Innovative Wellness Event

Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness Kicks Off the Year with “New Year, New You” Event

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness invites the community to start the new year feeling confident, refreshed, and empowered at its upcoming New Year, New You Event . This exclusive in-office event will spotlight the latest advancements in women’s wellness and aesthetic treatments, offering attendees an opportunity to learn, explore, and connect in a relaxed, welcoming environment.Designed to be both educational and interactive, the New Year, New You Event allows guests to discover which treatments best align with their personal goals. Boston Urogyn’s expert team will guide attendees through how each treatment works, what results to expect, comfort level, and downtime — empowering women to make informed decisions about their care.The event will feature targeted solutions for real results, including:Hair RestorationVaginal RejuvenationSkin TighteningLaser Hair RemovalTreatment of Vascular LesionsSun DamageAcneCollagen Induction TherapyExosome TherapyGuests will also enjoy a variety of special event highlights, including:Bring-a-friend bonus — each guest receives a $50 gift certificateExclusive event-only pricingLive demonstrations of Laser Hair Removal and Jett PlasmaRaffle prizesComplimentary swag bagsLite bites and refreshments“Whether you’re just beginning to explore treatment options or ready to take the next step, this event is designed to make learning about women’s wellness approachable, informative, and empowering,” said Dr. Neeraj KohliSpace is limited, and early registration is encouraged.For more information or to reserve your spot, please contact Boston Urogyn Women’s Wellness or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1979880668376?aff=oddtdtcreator

