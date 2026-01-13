DOGGIENUTS Redefines Pet Wellness with Fresh Donut-Shaped Superfood for Global Pet Lovers

South Korean premium pet brand DOGGIENUTS introduces innovative fresh pet food donuts, combining clinical nutrition with human-grade ingredients.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOGGIENUTS , a premium South Korean pet food brand, is set to revolutionize the global pet nutrition market with its innovative Fresh Pet Food Donuts. By combining clinical nutrition with an iconic donut shape, DOGGIENUTS offers a functional yet delightful meal solution for pets, catering to the growing "humanization of pets" trend worldwide.The core of DOGGIENUTS innovation lies in its science-backed recipes developed by Dr. Tokumoto Kazuyoshi, a renowned specialist in clinical pet nutrition with over 20 years of experience. Unlike traditional dry kibble, DOGGIENUTS uses fresh, human-grade ingredients tailored to a pet’s specific life stages—from growth and senior care to weight management. The unique donut shape is not just for aesthetics; it is designed for portion control and easy digestion, making "mealtime" a premium experience for both pets and owners. With a 70 percent repurchase rate and over 250,000 units sold in 2024 alone, the brand has already proven its market fit in Korea."Our mission is to ensure pets live longer and healthier lives through perfectly designed nutrition," says the representative of DOGGIENUTS. "We are expanding beyond being a simple pet food brand to become a global wellness platform, starting with our upcoming entry into the Japanese and North American markets in 2025."DOGGIENUTS has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Seoul, DOGGIENUTS Health and Nutrition is dedicated to premium fresh pet food solutions. The company is currently building a global presence through digital storytelling, boasting over 34,000 followers on social media and expanding its "Doggienuts Life" ecosystem into pet-friendly cafes and lifestyle products.

