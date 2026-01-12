Dayton Real Estate Team Reflects on 2025 Results and Early 2026 Market Signals in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year begins, local real estate professionals Don and Cyndi Shurts of Keller Williams Community Partners Realty are sharing insights from a strong 2025 and offering perspective on what buyers and sellers may expect as the Miami Valley real estate market moves through winter and into early spring.In 2025, the Shurts team guided 45 households through buying and selling homes across the region, reaching a total sales volume of $18.4 million. Of those transactions, 27 involved representing homeowners listing their properties, while 18 focused on assisting buyers with purchases. Over the last five years from 2020 through 2025, the team listed 115 homes for sale, with every listing successfully closing. During that period, homes sold at an average of 99.8 percent of list price, reflecting careful pricing strategy and consistent market knowledge.“Our focus has always been on listening first and guiding clients through the process with clarity,” said Don Shurts. “Those results are meaningful to us because they reflect trust and long-term relationships, not just numbers.”Early-Year Market Conditions Create Strategic OpportunitiesEntering January, the Miami Valley market is showing signs of renewed activity. Slightly lower interest rates are beginning to draw more buyer attention, while some homeowners are exploring the benefits of listing earlier in the year rather than waiting for spring.Historically, winter listings face less competition, which can create additional visibility for sellers. Buyers who remain active during this season are often well prepared and motivated, leading to steady showing activity even before peak months begin.Cyndi Shurts noted that this time of year is also significant for households connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. While many moves occur during the summer, early notifications and planning often begin in late winter, creating a gradual increase in relocation-related activity across the region.“We work with relocating clients year-round, and winter is often when planning conversations start,” she said. “Being prepared early can make the transition smoother once timelines become clearer.”Construction Incentives and Shifting DemandAnother trend emerging locally is increased availability of newly built homes that are move-in ready. In some cases, these homes were constructed without a buyer in place or became available due to changes in prior contracts. Builders are responding by offering competitive pricing or interest rate incentives, which can be appealing for buyers seeking newer construction without extended build timelines.At the same time, higher-priced homes have shown resilience over the past year. While some lower price segments slowed due to interest rate pressure and broader economic uncertainty, larger and luxury properties experienced increased activity in late 2025. This trend has continued into the early weeks of 2026, suggesting stable demand at multiple price points.In response to evolving buyer behavior, the team increased its online and targeted marketing efforts in 2025. Enhanced digital exposure has helped listings reach more potential buyers and their agents earlier in the search process, often leading to increased in-person showings and informed offers.First-time buyers are also watching closely for the annual Welcome Home program, which typically opens in March and provides down payment assistance to qualified buyers within certain income limits. In past years, program funds have been depleted quickly, making early planning important for those considering this option.Recognition for Local LeadershipThe Shurts team closed 2025 with multiple professional recognitions. They were named among the Top 20 agents in the Keller Williams Ohio Valley Region, selected from more than 4,200 agents. Additional recognition included being named Top Agent in Beavercreek, Top Agent in Greene County, and among the Top 100 agents nationwide on the RateMyAgent platform.While awards are appreciated, Don and Cyndi emphasize that their primary focus remains providing steady guidance through what can be one of life’s most significant decisions.“Our goal is to help people move forward with confidence,” said Cyndi Shurts. “Whether someone is buying, selling, or simply exploring options, we want them to feel informed and supported every step of the way.”About Keller Williams Community Partners RealtyKeller Williams Community Partners Realty serves buyers and sellers throughout Dayton and the Miami Valley, providing local market insight and personalized guidance. Don and Cyndi Shurts bring more than two decades of experience helping clients navigate home buying and selling with care, professionalism, and a deep understanding of local market conditions.

