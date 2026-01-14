Missile Defense Agency Selects AeroDefense for SHIELD IDIQ to Support Golden Dome Defense Initiatives

Selection Enables AeroDefense to Compete for Task Orders to Advance Homeland Defense Technologies

AeroDefense’s inclusion in SHIELD reflects our deep technical expertise and commitment to mission-driven innovation” — Linda Ziemba, Founding CEO at AeroDefense

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroDefense, a leading American drone detection hardware and software manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded it a Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion.

The SHIELD program enables qualified vendors to prototype, test, and deliver capabilities rapidly across multiple mission areas, accelerating the development of solutions critical to national security. Task orders under SHIELD are awarded competitively as requirements are defined.

One such task order is the Golden Dome project, which focuses on deploying drone detection solutions at high-priority federal sites. Through SHIELD, AeroDefense can provide its AirWarden® systems to deliver actionable intelligence through real-time alerts and historical flight data and other powerful reporting tools, helping personnel monitor drone activity and prevent incidents.

“AeroDefense’s inclusion in SHIELD reflects our deep technical expertise and commitment to mission-driven innovation,” said Linda Ziemba, Founding CEO at AeroDefense. “We are honored to compete under SHIELD and look forward to supporting the Missile Defense Agency with agile, reliable solutions that enhance airspace awareness.”

AeroDefense’s inclusion in the SHIELD contract vehicle reflects the company’s proven expertise in advanced detection technologies and mission-driven innovation in complex threat environments. This credibility is reinforced by AeroDefense’s successful execution of two Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts with the U.S. Air Force, as well as a Department of Defense Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract to accelerate a phased delivery of a cross-agency Collaborative Drone Detection Network (CoDDN) to enable secure, rules-based data sharing among various deployments and entities.

The SHIELD IDIQ contract extends through December 2035.

About AeroDefense

AeroDefense provides fixed and portable drone detection solutions for critical infrastructure, stadiums, public safety and corrections, military operations, and other agencies. Its Radio Frequency (RF)-based AirWarden® systems use Remote ID technology and spectrum sensing to detect and locate drones and their pilots, delivering both real-time alerts and historical flight data. This actionable intelligence allows organizations to actively monitor their airspace, make informed decisions, and prevent potential incidents before they occur. AeroDefense strictly adheres to all laws and regulations governing drone detection, ensuring responsible and legal deployment of its technology. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is privately held, with all engineering, manufacturing, and support conducted in the U.S. For more information, visit www.aerodefense.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.