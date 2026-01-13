Thebab Revolutionizes Global K-Food Market with 'Kimchi Witch' – The Easiest Vegan Solution for Instant Kimchi

South Korean innovator Thebab introduces Kimchi Witch, a 100% vegan, probiotic-rich powder that creates authentic Kimchi instantly without fermentation.

Our mission is to make 'delicious Kimchi' accessible to everyone, anywhere.” — Jeong Hyeuk, Representative of Thebab

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thebab , a South Korean food innovator established in 2012, is set to transform how the world consumes Korea's most iconic dish with its revolutionary Kimchi Witch Salad Powder. By simplifying the complex, days-long Kimchi-making process into a matter of seconds, Thebab is catering to the booming global demand for plant-based, probiotic-rich wellness foods.While the global Kimchi market has grown by over 20% in the last five years, many international consumers find traditional preparation daunting. Thebab’s Kimchi Witch series solves this with a proprietary seasoning powder that requires no fermentation or complicated brining. Users simply chop any vegetable, sprinkle the powder, and mix to create authentic Kimchi instantly.The innovation was recently recognized at SIAL India, where Thebab became the first Korean company to win the Innovation Award (Grand Prize). Unlike traditional seasonings, Kimchi Witch is 100% Vegan and Halal certified, containing over 10 billion plant-based probiotics per serving—comparable to professional-grade supplement products."Our mission is to make 'delicious Kimchi' accessible to everyone, anywhere," said Jeong Hyeuk, Representative of Thebab. "Kimchi Witch follows our strict dual principles: it must be vegan and shelf-stable at room temperature to ensure ease of global distribution and environmental sustainability".Thebab has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in South Korea, Thebab specializes in high-quality powdered sauces and instant K-food solutions, including Tteokbokki and Kimchi seasonings. The company currently exports to over 10 countries, including the U.S., UK, India, and France, and has recently begun supplying UNFI, the largest consumer market distribution chain in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.