Tenjin Capital Appoints Yanik Guillemette as Strategic Advisor to the Board

Yanik Guillemette, Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital

Appointment strengthens Tenjin Capital’s investment strategy, deal sourcing, and evaluation of high-potential startups and growth ventures.

Yanik brings a rare combination of strategic discipline, operational insight, and founder empathy that aligns perfectly with our long-term investment vision.” — Amalia Munger, General Counsel to the Board, Tenjin Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenjin Capital today announced the appointment of Yanik Guillemette as Strategic Advisor to the Board, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to disciplined capital allocation, high-quality deal flow, and long-term value creation.In his role, Mr. Guillemette will advise the Board and executive leadership on investment strategy, evaluate potential acquisitions and growth opportunities, and support the sourcing and assessment of promising startups and emerging ventures. His mandate includes identifying scalable business models, assessing operational and technological readiness, and advising on market positioning and execution risk.Mr. Guillemette brings more than a decade of experience as a technology entrepreneur, investor, and strategic advisor, with a strong track record in building, scaling, and advising high-growth companies. He has worked closely with founders, boards, and executive teams across SaaS, fintech, digital infrastructure, and enterprise technology, helping organizations navigate growth, operational complexity, and strategic inflection points.“Tenjin Capital is building a focused, thesis-driven investment platform,” said Amalia Munger. “Yanik’s experience evaluating early- and growth-stage companies, combined with his operational mindset and strategic rigor will be a valuable asset as we expand our investment activities.”In addition to his advisory work, Mr. Guillemette is recognized for his ability to bridge strategy and execution, bringing a pragmatic perspective to governance, capital efficiency, and value creation. His appointment reflects Tenjin Capital’s emphasis on hands-on strategic oversight and long-term partnership with portfolio companies.“I’m honored to join Tenjin Capital as Strategic Advisor to the Board,” said Yanik Guillemette. “I look forward to supporting the firm in identifying exceptional founders, evaluating investment opportunities with discipline, and helping build companies designed for sustainable, long-term growth.”Tenjin Capital continues to expand its investment footprint, focusing on opportunities where disciplined strategy, operational insight, and long-term alignment can unlock durable value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.