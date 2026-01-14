The Happiest Product at CES 2026: 'Emotion-Sensing' bibo Sparks Global Interest

拉斯维加斯, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), bibo , an art toy robot in the emotional companionship space from China, attracted attention from multiple overseas media outlets and won several Best of CES 2026 media awards.The product is developed and launched by Hangzhou leim Technology . At this year's CES, bibo became one of the more actively discussed projects on-site due to its exploration in AI emotional interaction. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibitions, CES has long focused on cutting-edge hardware and artificial intelligence technologies. In the direction of AI commercialization, a large number of products have emerged that center on efficiency and task-oriented demands. bibo chose a different path-using a multimodal, proactive emotional brain to perceive and respond to human emotional needs.A Proactive, Multimodal Emotional Interaction PathIn its CES on-site demonstrations, bibo did not emphasize common functions such as voice assistants, task execution, or information queries. Instead, the experience centered on proactive emotional interaction.According to the introduction, bibo is based on a multimodal perception system that comprehensively evaluates human states, environmental changes, and interaction rhythms. It provides feedback through movements, expressions, and changes in sound, rather than relying on users to issue commands first. This interaction approach does not depend on users initiating instructions, but instead emphasizes AI's ability to proactively perceive and respond.leim Technology refers to this technical direction as an "emotional brain," distinguishing it from the widely prevalent "tool-based AI" in the industry. This emotional brain does not take task completion as its core goal, but instead attempts to establish continuous, low-interruption emotional companionship relationships in real-world scenarios.A Toy Robot Positioned for AdultsIn terms of product form, bibo combines characteristics of Art toysand intelligent hardware. leim Technology defines it as a toy robot / toy lifeform, emphasizing personified appearance and emotional feedback rather than functional stacking.Unlike many robots on the market that target children or fixed household scenarios, bibo's positioning focuses more on adult emotional needs, emphasizing all-day, portable companionship. This differentiated positioning attracted many overseas visitors to stop and experience the product at CES.During the exhibition, every visitor who came to the bibo booth was seen with a happy smile and shared their interaction experience on social platforms. Multiple overseas technology and lifestyle bloggers with millions of followers, as well as figures from the American film industry, voluntarily posted content after experiencing bibo, reflecting people's particular fondness for the product. One attendee said:"CES has many cool products, but this is the happiest place in the entire exhibition hall."An Important Explorer of China's AI Emotional SolutionsAs generative AI technologies gradually mature, the industry is shifting from "model capability competition" to competition in application forms and interaction methods. Emotional understanding and emotional interaction are regarded as one of the important directions for AI to enter real-life scenarios.In this field, Hangzhou leim Technology is regarded within the industry as an important representative of China's AI emotional solutions. Its continuous investment in emotional perception, proactive interaction, and embodied expression has formed a relatively clear technical route. bibo's receipt of multiple media awards at CES 2026 is also seen as positive feedback from the international market on Chinese teams' exploration in emotional AI.From CES to Broader Application ScenariosDuring CES 2026, bibo's presentation demonstrated that the value evaluation standards of AI products are changing-from "how many things they can do" to whether they can be perceived, responded to, and provide long-term companionship.For leim Technology, bibo is not an endpoint, but a stage-based outcome in its exploration of AI emotional companionship and embodied interaction. In the future, this technical path is expected to expand into more everyday life scenarios.

