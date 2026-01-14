Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange Deploys PCMS Atlas to Modernize Workers’ Compensation Operations

Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange Property & Casualty Management Systems

THIE selects Atlas for its flexibility, scalability, and cloud-based architecture to enhance operational efficiency

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange (THIE), a reciprocal insurance exchange serving hospitals and healthcare organizations, and PCMS , a leading provider of P&C core enterprise insurance software, have successfully deployed PCMS Atlas for workers’ compensation operations. This milestone marks the beginning of a comprehensive multi-phase implementation that will expand to include additional insurance lines of business across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.Following a rigorous evaluation of enterprise solutions, THIE selected PCMS Atlas for its flexibility, scalability, and ability to support end-to-end insurance operations on a modern cloud architecture. The platform provides THIE with an integrated foundation designed to improve operational efficiency while supporting the organization’s mission to deliver specialized insurance solutions to hospitals and healthcare providers in the region.“The successful deployment of workers’ compensation on Atlas reflects the strong collaboration between our teams,” said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS. “The Atlas enterprise suite helps small to mid-sized carriers modernize core operations without compromise. We’re proud to support THIE as they continue migrating additional lines of business onto our unified platform, creating an integrated experience for both staff and policyholders.”"At THIE, our mission is to deliver affordable, comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the healthcare industry," said Tess Frazier, CEO of Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange. "Selecting PCMS Atlas ensures our team has the modern tools necessary to continue providing the exceptional, personalized service our subscribers deserve".About Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange (THIE)Established in 1975, THIE is a reciprocal insurance exchange owned by its subscribers. It provides specialized medical professional liability, workers’ compensation, and risk management services to hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Texas and neighboring states. Learn more at thie.comAbout PCMSPCMS is a Dallas-based software provider specializing in modern, cloud-enabled enterprise solutions for the Property & Casualty insurance industry. Its flagship product, Atlas, is an integrated core suite used by carriers of all sizes to manage policy, billing, and claims on a single platform. For more information, visit pcmstech.com

