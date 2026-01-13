Automat-it Announces Reseller Agreement with Anthropic to Offer Claude Models Through AWS Resale Programs

Automat-it and Anthropic agree Reseller Agreement

This agreement gives our customers a seamless path to onboard Claude with the technical foundations, governance controls, and production support they need to succeed.” — Ziv Kashtan, CEO, Automat-it

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automat-it , a global DevOps, FinOps, and AI specialist and an AWS Premier Partner, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Anthropic , authorizing Automat-it to offer Claude, powered by Anthropic, to customers through the AWS Resale Programs, including Amazon Bedrock . Automat-it is one of a select number of AWS Partners to be granted authorization in the initial agreement rollout.This agreement enables Automat-it to continue to support organizations adopting Claude’s advanced AI capabilities within their AWS environments. With deep expertise in cloud architecture, governance, and cost optimization, Automat-it supports customers in deploying Claude models responsibly and at scale as part of their broader cloud and AI strategies.“Claude is established as one of the most capable and trusted models available through Amazon Bedrock, and more and more customers are looking for clear guidance on how to adopt it effectively,” said Ziv Kashtan, CEO of Automat-it. “This agreement gives our customers a seamless path to onboard Claude with the technical foundations, governance controls, and production support they need to succeed.”As part of the agreement, Automat-it will offer Claude models through the AWS Solution Provider Program and provide customers with guidance on implementation patterns, architecture best practices, governance frameworks, and ongoing optimization.Automat-it’s AWS expertise makes them a strong partner for organizations looking to integrate these capabilities in a responsible and effective way and this agreement with Anthropic strengthens Automat-it’s expanding portfolio of AI readiness and AI engineering services for startups.About Automat-itAutomat-it is an all-in AWS Premier partner empowering startups with DevOps, FinOps and GenAI expertise and hands-on services. We have guided and supported hundreds of startups to leverage AWS smarter throughout their growth journey. DevOps born and bred, we build cloud solutions from the DevOps perspective for practical applications with built-in efficiencies that save our customers significant time to market and optimize their cloud performance and costs.

