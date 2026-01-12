Rinova AI and Wise Medical Billing Form Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Agentic Autonomy in Healthcare RCM

Rinova AI Rinova AI is proud to officially partner with Wise Medical Billing (WMB). Together, we are integrating agentic autonomy into the heart of revenue cycle management - eliminating manual hurdles and securing faster results for healthcare providers. Rinova AI and Wise Medical Billing officially announce their partnership.

This partnership is a perfect synergy of billing expertise and transformative technology. Together, we are building an intelligent framework that enhances decision-making and eliminates costly errors.” — Iffi Wahla, President Rinova AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, PAKISTAN, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rinova AI, a frontier technology company specializing in autonomous AI agents, and Wise Medical Billing, a premier benchmark for revenue integrity, today announced the formalization of a groundbreaking strategic partnership. This alliance marks a definitive paradigm shift in the healthcare revenue cycle, moving beyond traditional manual automation toward a future defined by Agentic Autonomy.The partnership combines Rinova AI’s sophisticated, physician-founded artificial intelligence with the deep-domain expertise of Wise Medical Billing to solve one of the most persistent challenges in modern medicine: the trillion-dollar administrative friction of the healthcare financial infrastructure.A Visionary Fusion of Tech and TalentThe healthcare industry has long struggled with legacy systems that are reactive, rules-based, and prone to human error. This collaboration addresses those inefficiencies head-on by integrating elite engineering talent with decades of billing experience.“Our partnership with Wise Medical Billing is a perfect synergy of deep expertise and transformative technology,” said Iffi Wahla, President of Rinova AI. “Wise brings an irreplaceable understanding of the healthcare revenue cycle - a domain where precision is paramount. Rinova brings the power of autonomous AI to amplify that precision to unprecedented levels. Together, we are not just automating tasks; we are building an intelligent framework that enhances decision-making and eliminates costly errors.”Rinova AI: Redefining the Engineering FrontierRinova AI has rapidly established itself as a center of excellence for high-impact AI innovation. The company operates on the premise that the next generation of global AI should be powered by the world’s brightest emerging talent. This "elite talent" model has allowed Rinova to develop sophisticated Agentic AI - autonomous systems capable of understanding context, making independent decisions, and executing complex business processes with surgical precision.Unlike standard "generative" AI that merely predicts text, Rinova’s agents are designed for reasoning. They are trained to navigate the intricate labyrinth of payer regulations, medical coding, and clinical documentation, transforming operations in industries ripe for disruption, beginning with healthcare operations.Wise Medical Billing: The Benchmark of IntegrityIn an era where healthcare providers are increasingly burdened by administrative overhead, Wise Medical Billing has emerged as a trusted leader in revenue cycle management (RCM). Known for its meticulous accuracy and regulatory compliance, Wise provides the financial clarity that allows healthcare professionals to stop worrying about their bottom line and start focusing on patient care.The Wise team consists of certified specialists with decades of collective experience navigating the complexities of claims submission and reimbursement cycles. By partnering with Rinova, Wise is augmenting its human expertise with a digital workforce, ensuring that revenue integrity is not just maintained, but optimized.The Launch Event: A Commitment to the FutureThe partnership was officially unveiled at an exclusive launch event on November 28. The gathering brought together leadership, engineers, and billing specialists to celebrate a shared vision for a smarter healthcare infrastructure.The event featured dynamic presentations outlining the joint vision: an intelligent billing ecosystem that learns, adapts, and continuously improves. A ceremonial signing symbolized the long-term commitment between the two organizations, followed by live demonstrations of Rinova’s agents integrating seamlessly into Wise’s operational workflows. These demonstrations highlighted the AI’s ability to pre-empt errors and streamline revenue capture in real-time.Raja Danish, CEO of Wise Medical Billing, emphasized the shift in strategy:"Partnering with Rinova AI shifts us from manual automation to Agentic Autonomy. By integrating their physician-founded AI, we are deploying a digital workforce that reasons through complex billing hurdles, ensuring our providers get paid faster and more accurately than ever before."The Path Forward: Tangible Outcomes for ProvidersThe Rinova AI and Wise Medical Billing partnership is engineered to deliver four core pillars of value to the healthcare market:Unmatched Billing Accuracy: By deploying Agentic AI to audit claims prior to submission, the partnership aims to drastically reduce denials and underpayments that currently plague medical practices.Accelerated Revenue Cycles: Through the intelligent automation of follow-ups, appeals, and payment posting, providers can expect significantly improved cash flow and reduced Days Sales Outstanding (DSO).Proactive Compliance & Insights: The ecosystem moves the industry from reactive correction to proactive prevention. Advanced analytics provide actionable insights, allowing practices to identify and fix systemic billing issues before they occur.Scalable Excellence: As healthcare practices expand, the AI-driven solution grows and learns alongside them, ensuring consistent, high-level performance regardless of volume.Building the Global Trust LayerThis partnership represents more than just a business arrangement; it is a foundational step toward a more resilient healthcare financial infrastructure. By removing the "hidden tax" of administrative error, Rinova AI and Wise Medical Billing are ensuring that healthcare resources are directed toward their most vital purpose: stable healthcare systems."We are invigorated by the potential of this collaboration," concluded Wahla. "This is just the beginning of a journey to redefine what is possible in healthcare operations. We are not just building a product; we are building a new standard for the industry."About Rinova AIRinova AI is a frontier technology company dedicated to building the next generation of autonomous AI agents. Physician-founded and backed by elite global talent, Rinova specializes in creating intelligent agents that solve complex, real-world RCM challenges through Agentic Autonomy. For more information, visit www.rinova.ai About Wise Medical BillingWise Medical Billing is a leader in the medical billing industry, providing healthcare providers with meticulous accuracy, regulatory compliance, and financial clarity. With a team of certified specialists, Wise ensures revenue integrity and optimizes reimbursement cycles for modern healthcare practices. For more information, visit www.wisemedicalbilling.com

Watch the video to learn what AI agents can do for your practice

