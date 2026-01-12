Stand Up for Science Receives 2025 Prix de l’Union Rationaliste

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Stand Up for Science reçoit le Prix de l’Union rationaliste 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up For Science is honored to receive the 2025 Prix de l’Union Rationaliste, awarded by the Union Rationaliste, a French nonprofit organization founded in 1931 to promote scientific rationality and critical thinking. “This recognition affirms the importance of defending evidence-based decision-making and the public value of science,” said Colette Delawalla, CEO and Founder of Stand Up for Science. “We are grateful to the Union Rationaliste for this honor and for their longstanding commitment to reason and scientific inquiry.” The award will be formally announced at an event hosted by the Union Rationaliste on January 19, at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris. France.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration.__________L’équipe de Stand Up For Science est honorée de recevoir le Prix 2025 de l’Union Rationaliste, décerné par l’Union Rationaliste, une association française à but non lucratif fondée en 1931 afin de promouvoir la rationalité scientifique et l’esprit critique. « Cette distinction souligne l’importance de défendre une prise de décision fondée sur des preuves et la valeur de la science pour le public », a déclaré Colette Delawalla, CEO et fondatrice de Stand Up for Science. « Nous remercions l’Union Rationaliste pour cet honneur ainsi que pour son engagement de longue date en faveur de la raison et de la démarche scientifique. » Le prix sera officiellement annoncé lors d’un événement organisé par l’Union rationaliste le 19 janvier, à l’École Normale Supérieure, à Paris, en France.À propos de Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science est une organisation à but non lucratif, issue d’un mouvement des citoyens, et basée à Washington, D.C., aux États-Unis. Stand Up For Science mobilise la lutte pour la science et la démocratie et qui s’est constituée en février 2025 à la suite de décrets du Président Trump affaiblissant les agences scientifiques du gouvernement américain. Le 7 mars 2025 a été notre première journée nationale d’action pendant laquelle nous avons mobilisé plus de 50 000 personnes à travers plus de 170 événements dans le monde entier en soutien à la science. Stand Up for Science a suscité une large attention médiatique aux niveaux national et international, et des scientifiques fédéraux issus de plusieurs agences gouvernementales (par exemple : NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) ont choisi Stand Up for Science comme plateforme pour exprimer leur dissidence à l’égard de l’administration Trump.

