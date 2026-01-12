Esomar Awards open for submissions, recognising excellence in insights and market research

Global and regional categories celebrate innovation, creativity and impact across the insights profession

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced that submissions are officially open for the 2026 Esomar Awards. The programme recognises innovators and visionaries whose work is advancing market research practice and setting new standards for impactful, data-driven decision-making.

Now in its second year, the Esomar Awards celebrate individuals, teams and organisations delivering standout work across consumer insights, marketing research, social impact research, AI-enabled methodologies and other data-driven initiatives. The awards honour projects that illuminate human behaviour, apply data in creative and meaningful ways, and shape the future of the insights industry.

“The Esomar Awards are about recognising the work that pushes our profession forward,” said Gabriela Kusters, Head of Global Marketing and Events for Esomar. “They celebrate research that not only meets high technical standards, but also demonstrates creativity, relevance and real-world impact.”

The 2026 awards are open to Esomar members and non-members, with categories designed for a broad range of contributors, including agencies, brands, consultancies, academics, early-career professionals and cross-functional teams working across insights, CX and analytics.

Each award category offers both global and regional entry options. Global Awards are open to eligible projects from anywhere in the world and are judged against submissions worldwide within the same category. Regional Awards recognise projects focused on a specific region or country and are judged alongside other submissions from the same region.

Key dates for the 2026 Esomar Awards include:

- Early bird entry deadline: 28 February

- Standard entry deadline: 17 April

- Final submission deadline: 05 June

Award winners will be announced at Esomar Congress 2026 in Valencia, Spain, on September 2, providing a global stage to showcase excellence in insights and research.

Take the Next Step

To help entrants craft their submissions, Esomar has created a detailed Entry Kit outlining categories, judging criteria, and tips for success. For companies looking to align their brand with excellence and innovation, sponsorship opportunities are available for each category.

Visit esomar.org/awards for more information, submission guidelines, and to download the Entry Kit.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

