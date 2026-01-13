Moneff partners with Moonrise to deliver local SEK, NOK and DKK rails across the Nordics

DENMARK, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneff has partnered with Moonrise as the first customer of Moonrise’s Virtual Accounts. From now on, eligible Moneff customers can start accessing the local Scandinavian rails, alongside EUR and GBP. The integration provides unique virtual account numbers and local rails, allowing all businesses and individuals to receive payments as well as make payments like a local in Scandinavia, all under one compliant setup.

Moneff, a financial services provider made by and for communities, is the first customer of Moonrise’s Virtual Accounts. The integration assigns each Moneff user a unique account number in SEK, DKK and NOK alongside EUR and GBP in one single compliant setup. While using Moonrise’s payments and account infrastructure, payments run on local rails and settle as domestic transactions in Scandinavia. People and communities who need to be local on day one — employees receiving salary, expats and students settling in, contractors working cross-border, and community-run ventures that trade across the Nordics and Europe.

“We’re pleased to welcome Moneff as a customer and partner,” said Nanna Bergmann, General Manager at Moonrise. “Their focus on simpler finance for communities in the Nordic region fits our mission to make Nordic banking infrastructure truly accessible. We run the regulated payments infrastructure, so Moneff can focus on its core product.”

“Apart from the product, which was the core driver for the partnership, we enjoy working with the Moonrise team, which is a testament to the leadership and culture in the organisation,” said Petter Skyner, Managing Director of Moneff Denmark. “Thousands of Nordic residents with cross-border payment needs still face slow processing times and high fees. This partnership enables Moneff to remove friction and deliver faster, more affordable everyday payments.”

Being local on day one isn’t a slogan — it’s the experience. Moneff gives you dedicated local account numbers in SEK, DKK and NOK, dedicated IBANs in GBP and EUR, and instant transfers in SEK, NOK and DKK across Scandinavia. Faster onboarding gets you paid domestically and paying across Europe without the bank-hop. Built by the community, for communities, Moneff is rolling out products tailored to how different groups live, move and send—helping people support family and partners more affordably.

From now on, eligible Moneff customers can access local Scandinavian rails.

About Moneff: Moneff is an Electronic Money Institution, authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Founded in 2016, Moneff delivers payment solutions designed to simplify everyday financial management for both businesses and retail customers across the UK and Europe. Moneff provides multi-currency current accounts, international money transfers, competitive FX, and card solutions, enabling customers to manage, move, and spend money both locally and across borders efficiently and securely. For more info visit moneff.com

About Moonrise: Moonrise, the fully licensed banking infrastructure from Lunar, is built to help financial institutions and payment firms scale seamlessly across the Nordics. Launched in 2023, Moonrise provides regulated access to local accounts, domestic clearing, and real-time payment infrastructure in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Since its launch, Moonrise has over 20 partners, including global platforms such as CurrencyCloud, PPRO, Trustly, and Wise, cementing its position as the go-to partner for embedded banking across the region. For more info visit moonrise.inc

