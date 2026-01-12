ZeroBounce and Orange Marketing Partner to Host Webinar on Protecting Email Performance in a High-Risk Inbox Environment

ZeroBounce | Orange Marketing: WEBINAR: AI Is Loud. Email Is Louder. 7 Tactics That Drive Results Right Now

“AI Is Loud. Email Is Louder.” webinar takes place February 12, 2026 helping B2B marketers strengthen deliverability, engagement, and inbox trust.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a top-10 Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B revenue operations and email deliverability, announced today its upcoming joint webinar with ZeroBounce, a leading email validation and deliverability platform. The live webinar, “AI Is Loud. Email Is Louder. 7 Tactics That Drive Results Right Now,” will take place on Thursday, February 12, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.As AI accelerates content creation and marketing automation, inbox providers are becoming stricter, not looser. Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook are prioritizing sender trust, engagement history, and data quality, raising the stakes for B2B email programs that rely on speed without discipline.This webinar is designed to help marketers navigate that reality. The session will be led by Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing, and Brian Minick, COO of ZeroBounce, who will share practical guidance drawn from real-world B2B email programs.“Email still works, but only when fundamentals are treated as non-negotiable,” said Rebecca. “We see teams under pressure to send more, move faster, and rely on automation. What gets overlooked is that inbox providers are watching behavior over time. This session is about helping marketers protect their sender reputation while still driving results.”The webinar will walk attendees through seven practical, immediately usable tactics focused on list quality, segmentation, infrastructure readiness, and sending behavior. Rather than rehashing generic best practices, the session focuses on the real-world decisions B2B teams make before high-stakes sends like product launches, events, and revenue-driven campaigns.ZeroBounce brings a critical data and deliverability perspective to the conversation.“Invalid and risky emails don’t just cause bounces. They quietly erode sender trust with every send,” said Brian. “Clean data is the foundation of deliverability, but it only works when paired with thoughtful sending practices and proper technical setup. This webinar shows marketers how those pieces work together in practice.”The partnership between Orange Marketing and ZeroBounce reflects a shared focus on proactive inbox protection, not reactive damage control. Together, the two companies help B2B organizations reduce risk, improve engagement, and build sustainable email programs that hold up under pressure.From a practitioner’s perspective, the cost of getting email wrong compounds quickly.Most deliverability problems don’t announce themselves immediately. They surface over time as declining opens, inconsistent inbox placement, and growing doubt about whether email still works. This webinar is designed to help marketers identify risk earlier and make smarter decisions before hitting send.The webinar is geared toward B2B marketers, revenue teams, and operations leaders who rely on email for pipeline generation, event promotion, customer communication, and sales enablement.Webinar Details:• Title: AI Is Loud. Email Is Louder. 7 Tactics That Drive Results Right Now• Date: February 12• Time: 10:00 AM PT | 1:00 PM ET• Hosts: Orange Marketing & ZeroBounceRegistration is now open. To reserve your spot, visit [ registration link ].About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B marketing strategy and execution. With 145+ five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business providing expertise in CRM migrations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps alignment.For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com About ZeroBounceZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation, deliverability, and email-finding company helping businesses improve their email performance. With a focus on accuracy, security, and customer support, ZeroBounce is the go-to choice for more than 500,000 customers worldwide.For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.