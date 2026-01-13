DADDY FOOD Launches CONGPAM: A High-Tech Plant-Based Alternative to Canned Ham Redefining Clean Eating

South Korean food-tech innovator DADDY FOOD introduces CONGPAM, a clean-label, plant-based ham with 50% less sodium and zero cholesterol.

Our goal is to provide a clean meat solution that doesn't compromise on the flavors families already love.” — Taewoo Jung, CEO of DADDY FOOD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DADDY FOOD, a South Korean food tech innovator, is set to disrupt the global plant-based meat market with its flagship product, CONGPAM . Positioned as a clean-label alternative to traditional processed canned ham, CONGPAM offers the nostalgic taste and texture of Spam while being entirely vegan and significantly healthier.While the global vegan food market is projected to reach 103 billion dollars by 2032, many consumers still find meat substitutes lacking due to artificial textures. DADDY FOOD has successfully overcome these barriers through its proprietary high-heat gelation process. This technology ensures that CONGPAM maintains the succulent juiciness and fibrous texture of real meat. CONGPAM contains zero trans fats and zero cholesterol, with nearly 50 percent less sodium than leading processed brands."I developed CONGPAM as a father of two to provide a safe, delicious meal my own children could enjoy every day," says Taewoo Jung, CEO of DADDY FOOD. "Our goal is to provide a clean meat solution that doesn't compromise on the flavors families already love." The company has already secured MOUs totaling 1 million dollars for distribution in the United States.DADDY FOOD has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.DADDY FOOD specializes in premium HMR and vegan meat alternatives. Guided by a commitment to health, the company is aggressively expanding into Southeast Asian markets including Singapore and Indonesia, leading the transition toward sustainable eating habits globally.

