Trinity College London appoints Murray Orr as Chair of Board

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trustees of Trinity College London are delighted to announce that Murray Orr has been appointed as the new Chair of Trustees. Murray will take up the post from 12 January 2026 when the current Chair, Mark Damazer CBE, steps down after six years of service on the Board.With extensive executive experience in financial services, Murray has held a range of non-executive roles including positions with Greenwich University, AQA Education, Chickenshed Theatre Trust and the Royal Institute of British Architects. He brings a strong track record of leadership and strategic insight that will support the growth and direction of our organisation.On being appointed as Chair, Murray said:“I am deeply committed to the importance of education in driving societal change, and believe that the arts and communication have a central role to play in creating lasting impact. I very much look forward to working with the team to build on Trinity’s strong foundations and am excited about the extent of innovation across the organisation and what it enables us to achieve next.”Commenting on his tenure as Chair, Mark Damazer CBE, said:“I have loved my time at Trinity College London and am enormously grateful for the support of the Trustees, the Chief Executive, Erez Tocker, and all the staff. The challenges have been stimulating – but we have made great progress across many fronts. I am delighted that Murray Orr will be the Chair and I wish him great success.”The Trustees would like to extend their sincere thanks to Mark for his leadership and dedication throughout his tenure as Chair. During this time, he has guided Trinity through significant challenges, including the pandemic and our digital transformation, while also helping us celebrate Trinity’s 150-year anniversary.Trinity’s Chief Executive, Erez Tocker commented:“I am pleased to welcome Murray as Chair and look forward to working closely with him as Trinity continues to evolve. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Mark Damazer for his dedicated leadership and the lasting contribution he has made to the organisation.”ABOUT TRINITY COLLEGE LONDONTrinity College London is a leading international awarding organisation, education publisher and independent education charity with over 150 years of expertise. Our offerings stand at the intersection of heritage and modernity, comprising a globally recognised suite of regulated qualifications and assessments in communicative English, music and performing arts tailored to meet the evolving demands of all learners and the modern economy. We are the awarding organisation of human expression and aim to inspire teachers and learners alike with assessments that are enjoyable to prepare for, rewarding to teach and that simultaneously develop learners with academic, technical and 21st century life skills. www.trinitycollege.com

