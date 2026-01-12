AE Global Acquires Sun Packaging Technologies Inc., Further Expanding Its Presence in Florida

Strategic acquisition solidifies AEG’s leadership position in the State of Florida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Global (AEG), a leading independent packaging distributor, announced today that it has acquired Sun Packaging Technologies Inc. (Sun Packaging), a well-established packaging distributor serving South Florida.

Founded in 1991 by Len and Michael Goldstein, Sun Packaging has built a strong reputation for solutions-based selling and has played a key role in implementing many of the end-of-line equipment and automation systems widely used in the market today.

“The acquisition of Sun Packaging accelerates our growth and strengthens our footprint,” said Josh Berman, Director of Packaging for AEG. “With 35 sales representatives and 7 packaging technicians in Florida, we now have the largest sales and service team in the state. Our independence, combined with the strength of this team, positions us to continue executing at the highest level.”

As part of the transaction, Michael Goldstein will remain with AE Global, along with all Sun Packaging employees. Day-to-day operations for Sun Packaging customers will continue without disruption, supported by the same experienced team and service model they rely on today, now strengthened by AE Global’s national distribution network, vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, and expanded operational resources.

“We’ve been talking with Jeff Davimos and Mike Forenza about a potential acquisition for the past eight years,” added Michael Goldstein. “They know us and our business intimately. From day one, we knew they would be the best stewards of Sun Packaging and its team. We’ve already hit the ground running and look forward to fully leveraging our combined resources.”

This transaction marks AE Global’s fourth acquisition in Florida and reinforces the company’s broader equipment automation and service strategy, while deepening its commitment to delivering value through a solutions-based selling approach.

About AE Global

AE Global (AEG) is a market leader in packaging solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of packaging products and services through its in-house innovation lab, extensive distribution footprint, and vertically integrated manufacturing facilities. AEG partners with customers to solve complex packaging challenges with speed, scale, and accountability. As a hybrid manufacturer and distributor, AEG owns three manufacturing plants across the country and distributes packaging supplies in nearly every state.

AE Global is also committed to sustainability and community impact through its Talk Trash program, which funds waste collection in regions lacking adequate waste management infrastructure. As of July 31, 2025, through rePurpose Global’s efforts, AE Global has helped remove more than 439,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 9.6 million 16-ounce water bottles.

