FESTIVE BRINGS FLAVOR-FORWARD PROTEIN-PACKED CHICKPEA SNACKS FOR ANY MOMENT

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Festive Chickpea Hearts™, a plant-based snack brand made from husk-free chickpeas, enters 2026 with a refreshed website and improved texture, continuing the brand’s emphasis on allergy-friendly snacks that prioritize flavor alongside function. Protein-packed, rich in fiber, potassium, iron, and healthy fats, these plant-powered bites reinforce that better-for-you-snacking shouldn’t mean boring bites.Festive Chickpea Hearts™ aims to help consumers pivot away from mindless munching by providing snacks that make the everyday moments more celebratory. Each handful offers the same satisfying crunch as traditional snacks like chips and popcorn, while delivering real nutritional value without empty calories.Made from chickpeas that are dehusked for snacking convenience, roasted to a craveable crunch, and generously seasoned with flavors including Spicy, Cheesy, Ranch, BBQ, and Sour Cream & Onion, Festive expertly balances flavor and nutrition. Every option meets the demands of snackers craving both taste and texture.A nut-free snacking alternative, available in resealable and shareable packaging, Festive Chickpea Hearts™ have a place in every pantry and are made for every lifestyle. From powering through workdays and crushing workouts, to entertaining friends, and all the snackable moments in between. Each serving is an invitation to snack boldly, share generously, and satisfy cravings without compromise.Why Festive is the better snacking alternative:• Protein + Fiber: Keeps you energized and satisfied.• Allergy-Friendly: The world’s first no nut peanut alternative, perfect for homes, schools, and offices.• Husk-Free Crunch: Smooth buttery bites satisfying texture without dry mouth or odd grit.• Versatile & Convenient: Snack on-the-go, top salads, or use as creative breading.• Family-Owned & Culturally Inspired: Made in the USA by the Mohammed family, celebrating chickpeas and sharing their Trinidadian heritage.“Festive is more than a snack, it’s a movement,” says Raveez Mohammed, CEO of Festive Food Brands. “We’re bringing joy, bold flavor, and protein-packed nutrition to every snacking moment, while creating a safe, allergy-friendly option that families can trust. 2026 is the year to crunch into something better.”Learn more at https://snackfestive.com/ or follow @snackfestive on social media.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Festive Food Brands, LLC and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.