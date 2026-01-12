Exploring Peace Beyond Treaties: Yuya Morishita, UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador

Yuya has been involved in peace activities since his first year of junior high school, when he joined his school’s Origami Crane Club. The club receives thousands of paper cranes, which symbolize peace in Japan, from around the world and delivers them to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial on the senders’ behalf.

From folding paper cranes, Yuya began to participate more in peace events and extend his activism. He also developed an interest in international affairs through his studies about war and peace. The UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme fits all these interests, so when he heard about it through the Crane Club, he decided to apply.

Launched in 2010, the UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme aims to nurture the next generation of peacebuilders among high school students in Hiroshima Prefecture. The 2025 programme ran from June to August, with the support of the Hiroshima Prefectural Government and Soroptimist Hiroshima Chuo and the cooperation of UNITAR Association. Over two months, the Youth Ambassadors learned from experts who are engaged in peace-related work and deepened their understanding of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and peacebuilding.

For Yuya, lectures by professionals in the field were not only opportunities to gain knowledge, but also catalysts for thinking concretely about what a “peaceful world” should look like. One session in particular, a lecture by a speaker with experience in peacekeeping operations, left a strong impression. Moved by the speaker’s insights grounded in practical experience, Yuya reflected on the reality that civilians bear the greatest burden of war. He came to understand war not only as an issue between nations but as a matter that profoundly affects people’s lives and daily realities. He now sees the protection and support of civilians as fundamental to peace.