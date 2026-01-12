AnyCheese Introduces a New Way to Rank and Compare Cheese Varieties

AnyCheese Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnyCheese today announced the launch of a new set of cheese rankings designed to make it easier to explore, compare, and discover cheese varieties from around the world.

The new rankings focus on organizing cheeses by clear characteristics such as style, origin, and definition. They do not rely on reviews, awards, or expert panels. The goal is to create lists that are practical, consistent, and easy to understand.

"Cheese rankings are often subjective and difficult to compare," said Austin Fernald, the founder of AnyCheese. "We wanted to create something simpler. Lists that reflect which cheeses are commonly sought out and clearly defined, without trying to judge taste."

The rankings power pages, such as Best Soft Cheeses and Best Cheeses from France. Additional lists are planned across different styles and regions. Each list follows the same underlying structure, making it easier to compare cheeses across categories and revisit rankings as the catalog grows.

An overview of all ranking pages is available here.

AnyCheese positions these rankings as part of a broader effort to build a reliable reference for cheese varieties. The site organizes cheeses by attributes such as milk type, texture, aging, and origin. It also supports side-by-side comparisons to help users better understand how cheeses differ.

A detailed explanation of how the rankings are created is available here.

