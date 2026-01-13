DAINSTORY Globalizes K-Food with Innovative Golden Nurungji Featuring Patented Maillard Roasting Technology

South Korean food-tech pioneer DAINSTORY introduces Golden Nurungji, a patented 3mm ultra-thin healthy snack targeting the global plant-based market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAINSTORY , a South Korean food tech pioneer, is transforming the traditional scorched rice snack, Nurungji, into a premium global health snack through its flagship brand DAIN. By integrating modern food engineering with traditional flavors, the company has introduced Golden Nurungji , a product that overcomes the typical hardness of traditional scorched rice while maintaining a crispy yet elastic texture even when cooked. This innovation targets the burgeoning global healthy snack and K-food markets.The core of DAINSTORY’s competitive advantage lies in its patented three-tier technology: specialized aging, double-sided roasting, and zero-oil seasoning coating. Unlike conventional thin snacks that lose their shape or traditional thick versions that are too hard, Golden Nurungji is roasted at 250 degrees using cast iron to trigger the Maillard reaction, maximizing amino acids and natural savory flavors. This results in a 3mm ultra-thin snack that provides a crisp bite as a standalone snack and a resilient, chewy texture when used in soups or porridges.DAINSTORY has demonstrated significant market traction with an average customer satisfaction rating of 97 out of 100. The company’s revenue has grown steadily, reaching approximately 2.3 billion KRW in 2023, with a target of 2.9 billion KRW for 2024. Its global footprints are already visible; DAINSTORY has successfully completed trial sales in New Zealand and Thailand, where sample stocks were sold out within three weeks. The brand is currently in negotiations with over 250 global companies across 12 countries, including major retail chains in the United States and premium department stores in Southeast Asia."We are not just selling a snack; we are sharing a healthy food culture that everyone wants to divide and enjoy together," said Robbin Kim, CEO of DAINSTORY. "Our goal is to evolve into a leading global K-food brand by leveraging our smart factory automation and big data-based export systems to meet the rising demand for healthy, plant-based, and gluten-free options worldwide."DAINSTORY has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.With a long-term roadmap to reach 20 billion KRW in revenue by 2035, DAINSTORY is scaling up its production capacity and securing international certifications such as FSSC 22000, Halal, and Vegan to solidify its presence in global food distribution.

