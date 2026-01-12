Mellow Fellow Announces Dry January Promotion and New THCa Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mellow Fellow, an alternative cannabinoid brand offering pharmacist-formulated products with third-party testing and transparent labeling, announced a Dry January promotion and several new product offerings on its e-commerce platform.During the Dry January campaign, customers can save 15% on Mellow Fellow’s THC-infused seltzers, with additional savings on select wellness products available through the company’s online storefront at mellowfellow.fun.The promotion is aimed at adults who are looking for non-alcohol alternatives at the start of the year.In addition to the promotion, Mellow Fellow has introduced new THCa to its product lineup. These items are now live in the brand’s latest collection, which showcases THCa formats for adult consumers.Product details, including available formats can be found at: https://mellowfellow.fun Mellow Fellow is also preparing to launch a new line of microdose products.“All of our launches and seasonal promotions are designed around giving adults more control and clarity over their THC infused choices,” said Lindsey Goldstein, co-founder of Mellow Fellow. “For THC-infused seltzers, we want our customers to have clearly labeled options, supported by lab testing, so they can decide what works best for them.”Mellow Fellow states that its products are accompanied by accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and ingredient information through its website, consistent with the brand’s existing emphasis on testing and transparency.About Mellow Fellow and Arvida LabsMellow Fellow and Arvida Labs are sister companies co-founded by Lindsey Goldstein and Gerard Coombs Jr., with leadership that includes Gerard Coombs Sr. and Lex Kaplan, serving retail, wholesale, and brand partners in regulated hemp markets. Mellow Fellow produces pharmacist-formulated alternative cannabinoid products with transparent labeling and third-party testing. Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids, offering production solutions from extraction to white-label goods. Together, they focus on quality assurance, compliance, and consistency in cannabinoid product development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.